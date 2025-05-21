One Piece 1149 Spoilers: Gunko Stabs Gaban, Imu Reveals Marijois Is Under Attack

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1149 are here, and they’ve only amplified the excitement surrounding the upcoming release. Following Scopper Gaban’s decisive strike against God’s Knight Shepherd Sommers in the previous chapter, the battle escalates as Gunko unveils a new ability that could shift the tide of the conflict on Elbaph. With the God’s Knights taking too long to subjugate the island, Imu finally springs into action.

Meanwhile, another threat emerges as the absence of the God’s Knights leads to Mariejois being attacked. Oda is building up toward something monumental, and this chapter might finally see major players like Dragon, who have remained dormant for so long, make their move as the balance of power in the world continues to shift.

One Piece Chapter 1149 Summary

Gaban Defeats Sommers

One Piece Chapter 1149, titled “One Second”, starts where the previous chapter left off, where Gaban came to the rescue of Robin and severed God’s Knight Shepherd Sommers’ hand, even stopping his regeneration. He then proceeded to slash him across the chest, severely injuring Sommers. According to the brief spoilers, this chapter will see Gaban continue dominating Sommers, cutting his body into pieces using his Haki and axes.

The God’s Knights are likely immortal, which explains why Sommers stays alive even after being cut into pieces. However, he is unable to regenerate, making this a resounding victory for Gaban. This is the first time in the series that someone has not only defeated a God’s Knight, but also countered their regeneration successfully.

Gunko Threatens Gaban’s Son

Seeing a God’s Knight like Sommers get defeated so easily, Gunko changes her approach and targets Gaban’s son, Colon. She threatens to kill him unless Gaban surrenders. With no other choice, Gaban surrenders. However, Gunko stabs him and throws him from the tree. This gives her a tactical win, as Gaban is clearly much stronger than the other God’s Knights, and facing him directly would not have worked in her favour.

Gunko and Brook’s History

The chapter then shows a flashback of Brook’s past, revealing that he had known Gunko long ago, even before becoming a pirate. While the full details of their history are still unknown, it’s clear that there is some connection between them. Regaining control of her mind, Gunko attempts to free Brook, further emphasising the bond they once had. It is unclear if she’s doing it so she can have Brook as her music slave or for some other reason.

Imu Takes Control of Gunko’s Body

The biggest twist in the chapter comes when Imu takes control of Gunko’s body. Furious with the God’s Knights for their failure to subdue Elbaph quickly, Imu reveals that the Holy Land of Mariejois is now under attack and burning due to their absence. The chapter ends with Imu saying, “Mu will show how a god rules over the world.”

These final lines of the chapter have led many fans to believe that Monkey D. Dragon is the one who attacked Mariejois with the Revolutionary Army. Dragon had previously stated that the real battle would begin when the World Government sent out the God’s Knights, and now that they have, the timing is perfect for them to attack. With so much unrest spreading across the world, it makes sense that Imu has finally decided to step in personally.

Imu could also be stepping in because Gaban managed to counter the God’s Knights’ regeneration and defeat one of them with ease, making the situation on Elbaph much tougher. Considering Luffy now wields the power of the Sun God Nika, and Elbaph may hold secrets from the Void Century, it is no surprise that Imu would want to take direct control of the situation.

One Piece Chapter 1149, titled “One Second”, is set to be released on May 26, 2025. The chapter is coming after a one-week break, making it that much more exciting for fans. The chapter will feature a colour spread where the Straw Hats are in a maid cafe, with the Straw Hat members like Nami and Bonney wearing maid costumes along with Lilith and Bonney.

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1149

One Piece Chapter 1148 will be available to read for free on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump. Fans can pick either of the two platforms to enjoy the chapter upon its official release.