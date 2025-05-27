One Piece 1150 Spoilers: Imu Unleashes Demon Army, Turns Dorry and Brogy into Giant Devils

The early spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1150 are out, and they continue the chaotic battle on Elbaph with a terrifying new development. After taking control of Gunko, Imu finally steps onto the battlefield, demonstrating powers that push even the mighty Giant Warrior Pirates to their limits. The chapter reveals a dangerous ability that Imu has to turn people into demons using a magic book.

Oda is steadily ramping up the scale of the conflict as Imu tightens their grip on Elbaph. The reveal of the “Devil’s Contract” has massive implications, not only for the fate of the giants but for what it could mean for the rest of the world as the Final Saga pushes ahead. Imu is finally like a demonic threat that will be extremely difficult for the Straw Hats and Loki to fight and win against.

One Piece Chapter 1150 Summary

Imu Begins the Battle

One Piece Chapter 1150, titled “Domi Reversi,” begins with a cover story featuring Yamato. She returns Yasui’s sword to the Enma Shrine in Hakumai. This peaceful cover contrasts sharply with the destruction taking place on Elbaph.

Back in the Land of the Giants, Gunko, still under the control of Imu, releases a massive wave of Conqueror’s Haki on Elbaph, which knocks out some giants and the children. Despite this, Dorry, Brogy, and the other Giant Pirates rally their forces and launch a direct attack on Imu in Gunko’s body.

However, Imu doesn’t engage them head-on. Instead, she pulls out a strange magic book and uses it to summon knives and guns. She then stabs and shoots one of Brogy’s arms. Imu mocks the giants, saying that since Elbaph has no king, Dorry and Brogy must be the new kings. Then, Imu uses a technique called the “Devil’s Contract” to turn Dorry and Brogy into demons.

The Devil’s Contract

Using the Devil’s Contract, Imu transforms Dorry and Brogy into monstrous demon versions of themselves with great strength and immortality in exchange for a small portion of their lifespan. Imu effectively recruits them both to her army and gives the two of them powers that we have seen the Gorosei display. This proves that the Five Elders directly got their powers from Imu.

The Devil’s Contract technique is a game-changer as it completely shifts the balance of power in Elbaph, once again giving the World Government the upper hand. However, Imu doesn’t just stop with Dorry and Brogy and recruits even more giants using this technique, further strengthening the demon army.

The Demon Army Marches

As the Devil’s Contract spreads, other giants begin to undergo similar transformations. These new giant devils are about the size of the ancient giant Oars. Alongside them are terrifying monsters called MMA (dream monsters), created by Killingham. With such a powerful demon army behind them, Imu commands the giant devils and dream monsters to kill Jarul, the oldest giant on the island. The reason for this particular target, however, is unknown so far.

The spoilers are brief, but they finally give fans a taste of Imu’s terrifying power and show why they have successfully ruled over the entire world for centuries. With the power to turn people into demons, fans are currently comparing Imu to Satan himself, and it looks like Elbaph is going to face their full wrath of the devil.

One Piece Chapter 1150, titled “Domi Reversi,” is set to release on Monday, June 2, 2025. There will be no break next week, which is great news for fans eager to see how the situation on Elbaph unfolds. With the introduction of the Devil’s Contract and the rising threat of a demon army, the stakes have never been higher.

Now that Dorry, Brogy, and some other giants have turned into giant devils, the Straw Hats and Loki would need to act fast to stop Imu from wreaking havoc in Elbaph. Fans can’t wait to see how Luffy and his Nika powers will fare against Imu and their devil powers.

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1150

Fans can read One Piece Chapter 1150 for free on VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump and MANGA Plus by Shueisha. Both platforms provide official English translations and release the chapter at the same time worldwide. Make sure to catch it there for the highest-quality reading experience.