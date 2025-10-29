Say Goodbye to Weekly One Piece Releases: Anime to Adopt Seasonal Format

Summary:

After 26 years of weekly broadcasting, the One Piece anime is now shifting to a seasonal release schedule.

Starting in 2026, the anime is set to release 26 episodes per year to maintain better animation quality.

Here’s everything you need to know about the One Piece anime’s seasonal shift.

Toei Animation has just announced a major change in the One Piece broadcasting schedule. After about 26 years of weekly airing, the One Piece anime will now shift to a seasonal format instead. This shift will take effect after a three-month break from January to March 2026, with the anime returning in April 2026 with the highly anticipated Elbaf Arc. Let’s break down this new change in detail

Why Is One Piece Anime Going Seasonal?

Straw Hats’ Elbaf character design | Credits: Toei Animation

Starting in 2026, One Piece will transition to a seasonal format with 26 episodes per year, divided into two parts of about 13 episodes each. Although Toei hasn’t officially stated it, the anime is expected to follow a two-cour release schedule, one in spring and the other likely in autumn.

This strategic shift aims to enhance production quality and balance the pacing with Eiichiro Oda’s manga while giving animators the breathing room they need to deliver consistently high-quality visuals.

With this new change, the studio plans to adapt one manga chapter per episode, maintaining a faithful 1:1 ratio. This allows the studio to deliver better animation quality while maintaining the manga’s pace. You can also hope for cover stories to be adapted this time, as they contain major revelations.

What Awaits After for One Piece Anime after 3-Month Hiatus?

📢 Breaking News from ONE PIECE NEWS



ONE PIECE will go on a three-month break starting this January, returning in April 2026 with the start of the Elbaph Arc!



Beginning in 2026, the anime series will also kick-off its new production schedule, dividing into two parts for a… pic.twitter.com/EQQI6mv4tB — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 28, 2025

When One Piece returns in April 2026, it will take you to Elbaf, the land of giants, one of the most highly anticipated arcs in the series. Toei Animation has already teased new character designs for the Straw Hat crew and a fresh promotional visual to hype the start of Luffy’s next big adventure.

A bittersweet goodbye to weekly episodes means welcoming the start of an era that will focus on quality and depth in storytelling. With improved pacing and visuals, One Piece now looks forward to a brighter and more faithful future than ever.