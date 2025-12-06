A Bonus Episode? One Piece Anime Gets a Major Update Before the Egghead Finale

Summary:

The One Piece anime adds one more episode, extending the Egghead finale by one more week.

The arc was originally expected to end on December 21, but now runs one episode longer than first announced.

Here’s when the final episode of the Egghead Island arc in One Piece will release.

Just when you thought the Egghead arc was wrapping up with only three episodes left in 2025, a major update significantly changes the release schedule. One Piece has officially announced an extra episode to its 2025 slate, pushing its finale a week further. That surprise addition means there will be absolutely no breaks as we hurtle toward the end of its weekly broadcast era and the start of a very controversial seasonal shift.

When Is the One Piece Anime’s Egghead Island Arc Ending?

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



THE FINAL EPISODE OF THE EGGHEAD ARC OF THE ONE PIECE ANIME WILL AIR ON DECEMBER 28



4 EPISODES LEFT pic.twitter.com/bDIJOjvHFT — Pew (@pewpiece) December 5, 2025

Originally, the anime was supposed to conclude its weekly run on December 21, ending on a cliffhanger before shifting to a seasonal model. But there has been a change in the schedule. You are now getting one final “bonus” installment, Episode 1155, on December 28. That way, the Egghead arc can properly wrap without a break before the seasonal shift.

This is not just a schedule tweak, but the closing chapter of a 25-year tradition. Once this final episode has aired, One Piece will be abandoning its weekly format for good. This news has sparked a wave of bittersweet nostalgia throughout the fandom.

But overall, many agree that the timing is right. The animators are exhausted, and the anime is catching up to Eiichiro Oda’s manga. This shift gives Toei Animation the ability to keep up with Wano and Egghead’s high-budget quality without the constraint of the weekly deadline.

What can you expect from the last three episodes of the Egghead Island Arc?

One Piece Anime Egghead Island Arc last three episodes | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Now that the new schedule is confirmed, here is how your December watchlist shapes up:

Episode 1153 (Dec 14) : “The Ebb & Flow of the Ages! The Conqueror’s Haki Guiding Luffy.” This episode adapts Chapter 1122, covering Joy Boy’s silhouette and his haki release moment.

: “The Ebb & Flow of the Ages! The Conqueror’s Haki Guiding Luffy.” This episode adapts Chapter 1122, covering Joy Boy’s silhouette and his haki release moment. Episode 1154 (Dec 21) : “The Truth Behind the Secret Plan: Vegapunk’s Declaration of Victory” will feature Vegapunk announcing that the fate of the world rests with the one who finds the One Piece.

: “The Truth Behind the Secret Plan: Vegapunk’s Declaration of Victory” will feature Vegapunk announcing that the fate of the world rests with the one who finds the One Piece. Episode 1155 (Dec 28): “The Promised Horizon At Long Last, Toward the Long-Awaited Elbaph!,” the newly added finale sets the stage for Elbaph Island and shows how the world responds to Vegapunk’s broadcast.

With this extra episode, One Piece makes sure to go out with a bang rather than a whimper as the weekly era ends.