One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga After Six Years

- One Piece finally returns to the top spot in 2025 after six years of tough competition.
- New-gen giants like Jujutsu Kaisen and Dandadan push hard, but One Piece leads again.
- Here’s the complete list of best-selling manga of 2025.
After six long years, One Piece has finally reclaimed its throne as the best-selling manga of the year. There was a time when no other series could even come close to its sales. The shift didn’t happen because One Piece suddenly declined in popularity, but the competition simply became incredibly strong. Titles like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and Blue Lock grew so much that they dethroned it for a while. But it has once again made it to the top. Let’s take a look at how many copies One Piece sold in 2025.
One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga of 2025
Although the official reports are yet to be released, the estimated figures have already confirmed the yearly ranking for the best-selling manga of 2025. According to these reports, One Piece sold around 4,220,000 copies in 2025.
The last time One Piece finished at the top was back in 2018. Fun fact: it dominated the charts for twelve straight years from 2007 to 2018. Across its 29-year run, it has managed to claim the No. 1 spot an incredible 18 times. This just goes to show why it’s considered one of the greatest manga of all time.
Top Anime Ranked – Oricon 2025 List
Here’s the complete list of the Oricon 2025 Yearly Ranking:
|Rank
|Title
|Estimated Sales
|01
|One Piece
|~4,220,000
|02
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|~3,925,000
|03
|Dandadan
|~3,510,000
|04
|Blue Lock
|~3,010,000
|05
|Kingdom
|~2,520,000
|06
|Blue Box
|~2,360,000
|07
|Sakamoto Days
|~2,335,000
|08
|The Apothecary Diaries
|~2,260,000
|09
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
|~2,040,000
|10
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
|~2,025,000
|11
|My Hero Academia
|~1,970,000
|12
|Chainsaw Man
|~1,850,000
|13
|Spy x Family
|~1,850,000
|14
|Medalist
|~1,720,000
|15
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|~1,550,000
|16
|Kaiju No. 8
|~1,535,000
|17
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|~1,520,000
|18
|Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
|~1,400,000
|19
|Kagurabachi
|~1,295,000
|20
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun
|~1,245,000
|21
|Wind Breaker
|~1,235,000
|22
|Haikyu!!
|~1,200,000
|23
|One-Punch Man
|~1,055,000
|24
|My Dress-Up Darling
|~1,000,000
|25
|Detective Conan
|~990,000
|26
|Solo Leveling
|~965,000
|27
|The Summer Hikaru Died
|~810,000
|28
|Shangri-La Frontier
|~800,000
|29
|[Oshi no Ko]
|~800,000
One Piece’s Manga Sales Declining Year After Year
If the reports are accurate, this marks a significant drop in sales compared to the previous years. In 2024, One Piece sold 5,250,210 copies, and it wasn’t even the best-selling manga of that year. The best-selling manga of 2024 was Jujutsu Kaisen, which sold 7,610,995 copies.
Sales of manga have been declining every year. In 2023, even the third-placed One Piece sold 7,197,532 copies. The best-selling manga in 2023, Blue Lock, sold over 10,527,146 copies. That’s more than a 50% drop in sales in three years.
There are several reasons, but the biggest is the clear shift toward digital over physical volumes as a preference by the fans. Nowadays, it is about collecting rather than reading when buying physical manga.
Source: RoukHein on X