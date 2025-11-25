Home » Anime » One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga After Six Years

One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga After Six Years

One Piece returns to No.1 in 2025 as new-gen hits tighten the sales race.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • One Piece finally returns to the top spot in 2025 after six years of tough competition.
  • New-gen giants like Jujutsu Kaisen and Dandadan push hard, but One Piece leads again.
  • Here’s the complete list of best-selling manga of 2025.
One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga After Six Years

After six long years, One Piece has finally reclaimed its throne as the best-selling manga of the year. There was a time when no other series could even come close to its sales. The shift didn’t happen because One Piece suddenly declined in popularity, but the competition simply became incredibly strong. Titles like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and Blue Lock grew so much that they dethroned it for a while. But it has once again made it to the top. Let’s take a look at how many copies One Piece sold in 2025.

One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga of 2025

A still from One Piece - One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga After Six Years
Luffy standing up against the Admirals in the Marine Ford arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Although the official reports are yet to be released, the estimated figures have already confirmed the yearly ranking for the best-selling manga of 2025. According to these reports, One Piece sold around 4,220,000 copies in 2025.

The last time One Piece finished at the top was back in 2018. Fun fact: it dominated the charts for twelve straight years from 2007 to 2018. Across its 29-year run, it has managed to claim the No. 1 spot an incredible 18 times. This just goes to show why it’s considered one of the greatest manga of all time.

RELATED:

Top Anime Ranked – Oricon 2025 List

Here’s the complete list of the Oricon 2025 Yearly Ranking:

RankTitleEstimated Sales
01One Piece~4,220,000
02Jujutsu Kaisen~3,925,000
03Dandadan~3,510,000
04Blue Lock~3,010,000
05Kingdom~2,520,000
06Blue Box~2,360,000
07Sakamoto Days~2,335,000
08The Apothecary Diaries~2,260,000
09The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity~2,040,000
10Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun~2,025,000
11My Hero Academia~1,970,000
12Chainsaw Man~1,850,000
13Spy x Family~1,850,000
14Medalist~1,720,000
15Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba~1,550,000
16Kaiju No. 8~1,535,000
17That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime~1,520,000
18Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End~1,400,000
19Kagurabachi~1,295,000
20Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun~1,245,000
21Wind Breaker~1,235,000
22Haikyu!!~1,200,000
23One-Punch Man~1,055,000
24My Dress-Up Darling~1,000,000
25Detective Conan~990,000
26Solo Leveling~965,000
27The Summer Hikaru Died~810,000
28Shangri-La Frontier~800,000
29[Oshi no Ko]~800,000

One Piece’s Manga Sales Declining Year After Year

A still from One Piece Episode 1144 - One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga After Six Years
Zoro as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

If the reports are accurate, this marks a significant drop in sales compared to the previous years. In 2024, One Piece sold 5,250,210 copies, and it wasn’t even the best-selling manga of that year. The best-selling manga of 2024 was Jujutsu Kaisen, which sold 7,610,995 copies.

RELATED:

Sales of manga have been declining every year. In 2023, even the third-placed One Piece sold 7,197,532 copies. The best-selling manga in 2023, Blue Lock, sold over 10,527,146 copies. That’s more than a 50% drop in sales in three years.

There are several reasons, but the biggest is the clear shift toward digital over physical volumes as a preference by the fans. Nowadays, it is about collecting rather than reading when buying physical manga.

Source: RoukHein on X

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

You may also like

One Piece: 5 Things to Know About Rocks D. Xebec

One Piece Chapter 1166: Release Date, Countdown Timer

Frieren Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: The New Journey Towards North...

Chainsaw Man Season 2 – All New Characters to Be...

Bungo Stray Dogs Watch Order: Chronological and by Release Date

One Piece Chapter 1166 Preview: Garp Frees Dragon From the...

One Piece Episode 1151 Won’t Release This Week

How Many Episodes Left Until One Piece Egghead Island Arc...

One Piece Episode 1150: Preview, Release Date, Countdown, Timer

One Piece Chapter 1166 Delayed: Here’s New Release Date