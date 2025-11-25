One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga After Six Years

Summary:

After six long years, One Piece has finally reclaimed its throne as the best-selling manga of the year. There was a time when no other series could even come close to its sales. The shift didn’t happen because One Piece suddenly declined in popularity, but the competition simply became incredibly strong. Titles like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and Blue Lock grew so much that they dethroned it for a while. But it has once again made it to the top. Let’s take a look at how many copies One Piece sold in 2025.

One Piece Becomes the Best-Selling Manga of 2025

Luffy standing up against the Admirals in the Marine Ford arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Although the official reports are yet to be released, the estimated figures have already confirmed the yearly ranking for the best-selling manga of 2025. According to these reports, One Piece sold around 4,220,000 copies in 2025.

The last time One Piece finished at the top was back in 2018. Fun fact: it dominated the charts for twelve straight years from 2007 to 2018. Across its 29-year run, it has managed to claim the No. 1 spot an incredible 18 times. This just goes to show why it’s considered one of the greatest manga of all time.

Here’s the complete list of the Oricon 2025 Yearly Ranking:

Rank Title Estimated Sales 01 One Piece ~4,220,000 02 Jujutsu Kaisen ~3,925,000 03 Dandadan ~3,510,000 04 Blue Lock ~3,010,000 05 Kingdom ~2,520,000 06 Blue Box ~2,360,000 07 Sakamoto Days ~2,335,000 08 The Apothecary Diaries ~2,260,000 09 The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity ~2,040,000 10 Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ~2,025,000 11 My Hero Academia ~1,970,000 12 Chainsaw Man ~1,850,000 13 Spy x Family ~1,850,000 14 Medalist ~1,720,000 15 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ~1,550,000 16 Kaiju No. 8 ~1,535,000 17 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ~1,520,000 18 Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End ~1,400,000 19 Kagurabachi ~1,295,000 20 Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun ~1,245,000 21 Wind Breaker ~1,235,000 22 Haikyu!! ~1,200,000 23 One-Punch Man ~1,055,000 24 My Dress-Up Darling ~1,000,000 25 Detective Conan ~990,000 26 Solo Leveling ~965,000 27 The Summer Hikaru Died ~810,000 28 Shangri-La Frontier ~800,000 29 [Oshi no Ko] ~800,000

One Piece’s Manga Sales Declining Year After Year

Zoro as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

If the reports are accurate, this marks a significant drop in sales compared to the previous years. In 2024, One Piece sold 5,250,210 copies, and it wasn’t even the best-selling manga of that year. The best-selling manga of 2024 was Jujutsu Kaisen, which sold 7,610,995 copies.

Sales of manga have been declining every year. In 2023, even the third-placed One Piece sold 7,197,532 copies. The best-selling manga in 2023, Blue Lock, sold over 10,527,146 copies. That’s more than a 50% drop in sales in three years.

There are several reasons, but the biggest is the clear shift toward digital over physical volumes as a preference by the fans. Nowadays, it is about collecting rather than reading when buying physical manga.

