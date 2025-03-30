One Piece Chapter 1144: New Iron Giant Is Revealed, Gaban Returns

One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers have taken the world by storm, revealing the chaos that the God’s Knights are causing on Elbaph. With the situation becoming dire, the Giant Warrior Pirates come to the rescue of the giants. Standing alongside them is the legendary left hand of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, Scopper Gaban, ready to spring into war with his giant axe. The spoilers also reveal the existence of a 3,000-year-old Iron Giant.

One Piece Chapter 1144, titled “Warrior Time,” is set to be released on March 31, 2025. This upcoming chapter will set up the major battle about to erupt on Elbaph, as Gaban and the Giant Pirates finally take a stand against the havoc the God’s Knights are causing on the island. With the Straw Hats confronting Loki in the underworld, an Ancient Giant revealed, Dorry and Brogy arriving with their crew, and a legendary pirate like Gaban stepping in, Elbaph is on the brink of all-out war.

Breakdown of One Piece Chapter 1144

Emet in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The chapter’s cover story depicts Yamato and Tama rescuing Minamoto the Carpenter and several kidnapped women from Who’s Who’s gang. The women thank Yamato profusely, while Minamoto is seen crying to Tama. Although the defeated crew members are shown lying on the ground, Who’s Who himself is absent from the cover. The issue also shows Yamato holding Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword, adding nostalgia for fans.

Franky Discovers the Giant Ancient Robot

The chapter begins with Franky and Ripley arriving at a structure built from the remains of a colossal Ancient Giant Robot. Unlike Emet’s design, this robot has a distinct appearance, with the top of the building resembling its head. Overgrown with greenery, it looks more like an ancient ruin lost to time. Ripley reveals to Franky that the Iron Giant before them is over 3,000 years old. Inside, an excited Franky is greeted by Vegapunk Lilith and Bonney, with Bonney saying that the interior of the giant looks impressive.

The Giants Fight the Dragr

The chapter then shifts to a forest in Elbaph, where a Dragr is wreaking havoc. Upon seeing it, Brook jokes that it looks like a giant version of himself. Despite struggling against the monster, the giants refuse any help from the Straw Hats, insisting it is their battle to fight. Meanwhile, Nami alerts Elder Jarul about the intruders at Aurst Castle, prompting him to issue a warning across Elbaph. Determined to help, Colon sneaks on a Svarr, bringing Jinbe, Nami, Usopp, and Brook along. Declaring himself captain of this new crew, he sets sail towards the castle.

The God’s Knights Show Indifference

One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers then show the God’s Knights gathered at their table, with Gunko listening to music through her headphones, ignoring Jarul’s announcement about the intruders. Sommers mocks Gunko for tuning out, but she simply replies that it’s a personal preference. When asked about her favorite song, Gunko responds, “New World,” making Sommers laugh. He jokingly asks if she dislikes the current world, but Killingham interrupts, reminding him not to judge others’ tastes.

Saul’s Desperate Attempt to Save the Children

Jaguar D. Saul in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

At Walrus School, Saul tries to stop the sleepwalking children, who are trapped by Sommers’ invisible thorns, from walking into the flames. He uses shields to block the thorns surrounding their bodies and positions himself in front of them to halt their advance. However, when one of the girls touches a shield, it triggers another to collide with her, causing both to be pierced by the thorns and cry out in pain.

As Saul tries to continue the rescue using a rope, a Fenrir appears and attacks him, revealing that these monsters are guarding the children. Back at the Elbaph forest, the giants finally manage to defeat the Dragr, but to their dismay, more monsters arrive and overwhelm them.

The Giant Warrior Pirates and Scopper Gaban Appear

Scopper Gaban in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Just as the situation looks bleak, the Giant Warrior Pirates arrive on the flying Great Eirik ship. Dorry and Brogy, the legendary warriors of Elbaph, unleash their signature Hakoku Sovereignty attack, obliterating three monsters in one powerful strike of his axe. However, the biggest surprise of the chapter comes when a mysterious figure is seen alongside the Giant Warrior Pirates. This figure is none other than the legendary left hand of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, Scopper Gaban.

He is shown standing with a bottle of sake in one hand and an axe in another, ready for the all-out war that is likely about to break out on Elbaph. Gaban is recognized by the giants immediately as Dorry and Brogy declare that they’ve sobered up for the battle. They tell the giants to go rescue the children while they take on the monsters. One Piece Chapter 1144 ends with Gaban confidently flashing a smile as he gets ready to fight.