One Piece Chapter 1148: Robin Battles Sommers, Gaban Delivers Critical Blow

One Piece Chapter 1148, titled “Ronia,” sees the tensions escalate on Elbaph as Gunko threatens a young Giant girl, Ronia, to coerce the giants into submission. Nico Robin challenges Holy Knight Saint Shepherd Sommers, using her Devil Fruit powers to attack him. However, Sommers counters, revealing Robin’s clone, while the real Robin moves to rescue her crewmates.

When Sommers corners Robin yet again, Scopper Gaban comes to her rescue, delivering a critical blow that prevents Sommers from regenerating, hinting at a potential weakness in the Holy Knights’ invulnerability and immortality. The chapter finally sees the conflict on Elbaph escalate, with the God’s Knights suffering their first setback.

One Piece Chapter 1148 Summary

The God’s Knights’ Ultimatum

Gunko as seen in the One Piece manga | Credits: Shueisha

One Piece chapter 1148 cover photo sees Yamato continue her journey in Wano. She’s seen heading to meet Kawamatsu to return a hat, with Page One and Ulti seen following her in the background. The chapter then opens with God’s Knight Gunko threatening a young giant girl, Ronia, by pushing her toward a cliff’s edge. The remaining children are seeing yelling at Ronia to come back, but she remains calm, saying there is nothing to worry about.

Gunko tells Sommers that the first child is about to fall, to which Sommers orders Gunko to make sure all of Elbaph hears her voice. He then pressures Jarul to decide within 30 seconds to set the school and library on fire, or he’ll drop Ronia. Sommers says that no book should be taken out of the library because what they want to destroy is Elbaph’s culture and history.

Robin’s Rescue Plan

Nico Robin, unable to see this continue any longer, attacks Sommers, slapping him, causing him to fall. She uses her Devil Fruit powers to break Sommers’ back, making him cough up blood. However, Robin is aware that Sommers is immortal, and she will not be able to beat him. True to her prediction, Sommers recovers instantly and says there are only 20 seconds left for Jarul to make a decision.

Desperate, Robin grabs Sommers and jumps off a nearby cliff. Sommers asks her if she really wants to kill herself. Robin replies that by throwing him, she is moving the children out of the range of his powers, which’ll let the others save the children. When Sommers attacks Robin with his Thorn Thorn fruit abilities, it is revealed that he was deceived by a clone. This also gives Robin time to rescue the Straw Hats.

Gaban’s Injured Sommers

However, Sommers is then heard still counting down, saying there are only 10 seconds left and that he needs an answer from Jarul, asking Gunko to let everyone hear Ronia’s voice. The child gives a rousing speech about how much she loves school and the library, and that she’s willing to take the fall rather than see the things she loves get burned. With the countdown reaching 1, Jarul orders Ange to fire the school and the library.

It is then shown that Sommers has already returned and captures the real Robin. As he reaches for Robin, Sommers sees that his hand has been cut off and isn’t regenerating, courtesy of Scopper Gaban. Sommers is shocked to see Gaban, who says it’s been a while, before slashing him across the chest. It looks like Gaban is using a special kind of Haki that can stop the God’s Knights from regenerating. The chapter ends on this cliffhanger, with the God’s Knight suffering their first effective damage in the series.

Brief Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1148 | Credits: Pewpiece

The chapter concludes with the revelation that a scheduled break will follow the official release on May 12, 2025. However, the chapter will be available to international audiences at specific times across various regions.

