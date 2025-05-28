One Piece Chapter 1150: Imu Unleashes a Power Straight Out of Solo Leveling

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1150 have revealed a chilling new ability that changes the scale of the battle on Elbaph. Imu, now fully controlling Gunko’s body, uses the “Devil’s Contract” technique to turn the giant warriors Dorry and Brogy into demons, granting them immense power and immortality at the cost of a small portion of their lifespan.

This power has drawn comparisons to Shadow Extraction from Solo Leveling, where Jinwoo can resurrect fallen warriors and command them as shadow soldiers. While Imu’s technique does not involve necromancy in the traditional sense, its effect of commanding an army through turning them into demons shows a clear thematic overlap with Jinwoo’s ability.

Imu’s Devil’s Contract and Jinwoo’s Shadow Extraction

The Devil’s Contract lets Imu weaponise the giants of Elbaph by turning them into giant demons in exchange for a small part of their lifespan. Dorry and Brogy are transformed into devilish giants, stripped of their free will and turned into weapons for Imu to command. With these two at the front, Imu builds an army of giant devils and dream monsters. These giant devils are described as being as large as Oars, making them some of the most intimidating forces seen in the series so far.

This is where fans of Solo Leveling are drawing a striking parallel. Jinwoo’s Shadow Extraction allowed him to raise the corpses of fallen beasts and hunters to create a personal army of shadow soldiers. With no mana cost and a wide effective radius, the skill let him build an army from fallen enemies and shape (even name) them as he wished. Imu may not use shadows, but the way this all-powerful ruler takes control of living beings, turning them into demons, mirrors the central idea of Jinwoo’s power.

Both abilities focus on overwhelming the enemy through possession, mass control, and the strategic placement of unbeatable warriors. While Jinwoo’s soldiers are created from the shadows of the dead, Imu’s demon army is made from the living, using a magical contract to turn people into demons and forcing them to fight.

From Thriller Bark to Elbaph: Moria’s Influence

Gecko Moria in One Piece | Credits: Shueisha

This is not the first time One Piece has explored the concept of manipulating others through dark powers. Gecko Moria used the Kage Kage no Mi to steal shadows and reanimate corpses, creating a zombie army during the Thriller Bark arc. His method relied on forcibly taking the shadows of strong people and inserting them into dead bodies. However, the zombies he created were often unstable and were considerably easier to take down.

Imu’s approach is far more brutal and irreversible. Instead of stitching together shadows and corpses, Imu uses a magical deal that permanently transforms individuals into powerful immortal demons. Unlike Moria’s zombies, the giant devils Imu created retain their power, growing to incredible sizes, and are fully under Imu’s control.

The comparison makes it clear how far One Piece has come in terms of escalating threat. Moria’s abilities were dangerous, but limited. Imu’s spell not only transforms people physically, but also enforces loyalty through magic. It is less about necromancy and more about divine domination.

A New Phase of the Final Saga

Imu controlling Gunko | Credits: Shueisha

As seen in the Chapter 1150 spoilers, Imu’s use of this ability marks a major turning point. With the God’s Knights failing to control the situation on Elbaph, Imu has finally stepped in directly. Their demon army now includes giant devils and dream monsters (MMA), and Imu has issued a direct order to eliminate Jarul, the oldest living giant in Elbaph. This moment mirrors scenes from Solo Leveling, where Jinwoo commanded his shadow army to destroy entire armies.

It also signals a shift toward supernatural warfare in the Final Saga. The clash between Nika and Imu is no longer just symbolic. Luffy represents liberation through inherited will and freedom, while Imu now embodies control through unnatural power and dark magic. With the rise of magic-based techniques and contracts, the series is delving deeper into mythic territory, with fans getting hyped to see Luffy square up against Imu in the upcoming chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1150 Conclusion

The Devil’s Contract, introduced in One Piece Chapter 1150 spoilers, is one of the most disturbing powers we’ve seen in One Piece. It combines elements of prior dark abilities like Moria’s zombies and introduces a level of domination that is similar to the power that Jinwoo uses in Solo Leveling.

As the Final Saga unfolds, Imu’s ability to reshape the battlefield with giant devils and dream monsters puts them at the centre of the world’s most dangerous conflict. The upcoming chapters will likely focus on the Straw Hats and the giants fighting back against Imu, with Luffy using his Nika powers to confront both the demon army and Imu, who is controlling Gunko’s body.