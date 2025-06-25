One Piece Chapter 1153 Spoilers: King Harald’s Past and Prince Loki’s Birth Revealed

One Piece Chapter 1153 spoilers reveal another key flashback in the Final Saga, focusing entirely on the past of Elbaph. Titled “The Birth of Loki,” the chapter explores the early life of King Harald and how the current royal line of Elbaph came to be.

One Piece Chapter 1153 spoilers reveal that Harald fell in love with a woman named Ida, only to be forced into marriage with a giant named Estridd. She later gave birth to Loki. However, Loki had slit-like eyes, so his mother threw him into the underworld. The chapter ends with Loki trying to return to the Treasure Tree Adam.

Harald Meets Ida

The chapter jumps 109 years into the past. Young King Harald finds a giant woman, Ida, trapped in a circus. Furious at the injustice, Harald destroys the town to rescue her. However, Ida scolds him, saying the people helped her when she was in need, and she was working to repay their kindness. This humbles Harald, and he falls in love with her.

Harald returns to Elbaph with Ida to modernise the island and forge diplomatic alliances. Years pass, and Ida gives birth to Hajrudin. Harald wishes to marry her, but the Elbaph Elders deny his request. They insist he marry Estridd, a woman of pure Elbaph lineage, who is deeply fixated on omens and prophecies.

The Birth of Loki

Estridd gives birth to a son, Loki, but when she sees his slit-like eyes, she is terrified. Believing him cursed, Estridd throws him into the underworld. The chapter ends with baby Loki crawling from the darkness, surrounded by defeated beasts, struggling to climb the Adam Tree to return to the castle.

This sets up Loki as a powerful yet tragic figure who was unwanted from birth. His climb up the Adam Tree is symbolic of the long struggle he would face in reclaiming both his identity and his kingdom. It adds yet another layer to Loki’s character, with some fans believing his slit eyes to be a hint that he could be the reincarnation of the World Serpent.

The Legacy of King Harald

Loki and Hajrudin with their father, King Harald | Credits: Shueisha

Harald’s evolution is central to the chapter. Originally seen as reckless and violent, he gradually transforms into a visionary leader. His love for Ida, his willingness to adapt Elbaph’s ways, and his attempt to bridge the gap between tradition and change all position him as a tragic but noble figure. His rejection by the Elders and the forced marriage to Estridd show the rigid hierarchy that still governs Elbaph, foreshadowing future tensions.

This chapter subtly hints that Harald’s eventual downfall may have been orchestrated by forces both internal and external. The decision to sideline Ida and push Estridd forward hints at manipulation from Elbaph’s ruling class.

One Piece Chapter 1153 is scheduled to release officially on Sunday, June 29, 2025. It will be available to read for free on VIZ Media and Manga Plus. The cover story shows Yamato arriving in Ringo and reuniting with Kiku, who is now the Daimyo of the region.

Time Zone Local Time and Date Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, June 29 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, June 29 at 11:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) Sunday, June 29 at 4:00 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 29 at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Sunday, June 29 at 8:30 PM Philippine Time (PHT) Sunday, June 29 at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 30 at 12:00 AM Australian Time (AEST) Monday, June 30 at 12:30 AM

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1153

Loki in One Piece | Credits: Shueisha

One Piece Chapter 1153 will be officially available for fans to read on Manga Plus and VIZ Media. Fans should use the official platforms to support the manga and enjoy the best reading experience. With Loki's tragic birth and Harald's past now slowly unfolding, the Elbaph flashback continues to reshape the history of the One Piece world. The chapter ends with many new doors open for future revelations and a deeper understanding of the mysterious kingdom of giants.