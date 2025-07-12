One Piece Chapter 1154 Raw Scans: Rocks D. Xebec’s Face Revealed

The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1154 have stunned fans witqh the long-awaited reveal of Rocks D. Xebec’s face and the shocking confirmation that he is Blackbeard’s father. The scans also show unrest in Elbaph following Big Mom’s rampage.

The raw scans also show how Loki’s rough childhood turned him into a troubled and angry boy. While his father, King Harald, focused on fixing Elbaph, Loki was left behind and treated cruelly. The scans build up to a huge moment, as Rocks D. Xebec finally appears in Elbaph alongside Whitebeard, Shiki, and Stussy, marking one of the most hyped reveals in the Final Saga.

Yamato’s Pilgrimage Cover Story

Yamato’s journey through Wano continues in One Piece Chapter 1154 raw scans. O-Cho and Kiku, the current yakuza boss and daimyo of Ringo, guide Yamato and Ulti to a sacred grove. This grove honors a hero from West Blue who was raised in Ringo.

Elbaph After Big Mom’s Attack

One Piece chapter 1154 opens with a flashback to 62 years ago, shortly after Charlotte Linlin’s rampage. As a child, she destroyed a village in Elbaph and killed a giant named Jorul. That same year, Elbaph was struck by a series of disasters such as fires, strong winds, and freezing weather, which ruined crops and plunged the country into chaos.

Queen Estrid blamed her newborn son Loki for Elbaph’s suffering and refused to acknowledge him. She ordered the guards to take him away and never allow him near her again. She even told them to gouge out his eyes, believing that if his curse was left unchecked, it would bring ruin to the kingdom.

Baby Loki in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The guards carried out her orders, taking the crying infant away. As Elbaph struggled to survive, the internal struggle between the giants became even more bloody. Thinking the newborn prince is cursed, desperate giants targeted Hajrudin, blaming him for being Loki’s brother.

When Ida tried to interfere, the giants attacked her too. However, they were saved just in time by King Harald, who’d returned to Elbpah, securing aid from allied nations. Harald announces that the countries had sent ships full of food, saving the giants from starvation. Unfortunately, Harald returned too late to save Estrid, who died before the aid arrived. Ida, Hajrudin’s mother, later moved to the Underworld and opened a bar, the same one seen in the present timeline with Shanks and his crew.

The Lost Giant Shipwrights of Galley-La

Harald discusses his return from the Levely with Jarul, mentioning a murder that occurred during the summit. Jarul then brings up the “Galley-La Warhammer Company”, a group of Giant shipwrights who left Elbaph to explore the world.

They were later captured, over 100 of them, including the ancient giants, possibly by the World Government. Jarul notes a rumour that their bodies were frozen somewhere, with the silhouettes strongly resembling the frozen Giants seen on Punk Hazard.

Loki’s Tragic Childhood and Rampage

Harald had left Loki in the care of Estrid’s younger brother, who abused him until he died later on, likely from an Underworld beast attack. The story jumps to 48 years ago, when Loki, now older, unleashed those same beasts and attacked Hajrudin in a fit of rage. But when others rushed to Hajrudin’s help, Loki realised how alone he truly was.

In despair, Loki climbed Heaven Realm, the highest peak in Elbaph, and jumped into the Underworld. Even that massive fall failed to kill him. As Loki cried alone, a mountain that is nearby was suddenly sliced clean in half.

The Arrival of the Rocks Pirates

Rocks Pirates in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece 1154 scans then show Whitebeard, Shiki, Stussy, and Rocks D. Xebec arrive on Elbaph. Upon seeing the size of Loki, Xebec instantly understands they’re in Elbaph. Whitebeard is stunned by Loki’s size, and Shiki comments that he looks like a demon, but Whitebeard shows him kindness and asks why he is crying.

The raw scans finally show Rocks D. Xebec’s full face. He has sharp features, spiked black-and-white hair, and eyes that look a lot like Blackbeard’s. A note confirms he is the future captain of the Rocks Pirates and the father of Emperor Blackbeard. A narrator box explains that Xebec met King Harald eight years ago at the Levely and killed a Marine Admiral, marking him a wanted man with an extremely high bounty.

Xebec Confronts Loki

No one piece fan will pass without liking this



ROCKS D. XEBEC IS HERE🔥

#ONEPIECE1154 pic.twitter.com/XB4Jp68EoN — 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨 (@MarcoGrandFleet) July 10, 2025

The chapter ends with Xebec turning to Loki and asking two questions:

“Is this Elbaph, the land of Giants?” “Is King Harald here?”

One Piece Chapter 1154 delivers one of the most exciting reveals of the Final Saga so far, showing Rocks D. Xebec’s face and confirming his connection to Blackbeard. Fans are now eager to see how Oda will build on this moment and what it means for the story going forward.