One Piece Chapter 1154 Spoilers and Countdown Timer

by Srinjoy Ganguly
One Piece Chapter 1154 spoilers continue the Elbaph flashback with another set of major reveals that reshape the Final Saga. Titled “Unable to Die,” the chapter takes readers through decades of history, from Harald’s return to Elbaph to the shocking reveal of Rocks D. Xebec’s true identity. The cover story shows Ocho bringing Yamato to the grave of a West Blue hero buried in Ringo.

Blackbeard and Rocks | Credits: Toei Animation

This chapter focuses on the aftermath of Estridd’s death and Elbaph’s hardships. We also see Harald’s growing political awareness, and, most shockingly, the connection between Rocks and Blackbeard. With more pieces falling into place, Chapter 1154 pushes One Piece one step closer to its finale.

Elbaph After Big Mom’s Rampage

Big Mom in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1154 continues the Elbaph flashback with a dramatic look at the past. Many years ago, a young Charlotte Linlin rampaged through Elbaph, destroying a village and gravely injuring the legendary warrior Jarul. Her rampage left deep scars on the land. Soon after, the kingdom was plagued by disasters, raging fires, violent storms, and famine.

In this chaos, Ida and her young son, Hajrudin, were nearly attacked by desperate giants. Just in time, King Harald returned to protect them and brought foreign aid to support the struggling kingdom. With Estridd having passed away from illness and Ida now running a bar in the underworld, Harald’s return marked a turning point in Elbaph’s recovery.

Harald at the Reverie

56 years ago, Harald travelled to the Levely in Mariejois seeking help for Elbaph. However, the World Government dismissed him. On his return, Harald discussed the fate of a group known as Galley La with Jarul. This group consisted of both ancient and modern giant shipbuilders who were possibly captured by the World Government.

Loki’s Dark Childhood

While Harald focused on diplomacy and rebuilding, Loki was raised by Estridd’s sister, who abused him. Eight years later and 48 years before the present day, Loki unleashed giant beasts on villages in a fit of rage. However, seeing other children help Hajrudin despite the chaos made him realise how alone he truly was.

Rocks D. Xebec Appears

The flashback takes a dramatic turn when the Rocks Pirates appear in Elbaph’s underworld. They ask Loki whether they are in Elbaph and if Harald is present. It is revealed that eight years earlier, Rocks had met Harald during the Levely.

Rocks became a wanted man after killing a Marine Admiral shortly after that meeting. The most shocking part of the chapter is the full reveal of Rocks’ face. He has two-tone hair and bears a striking resemblance to Blackbeard. It is confirmed that Rocks D. Xebec was Blackbeard’s father.

One Piece Chapter 1154 Release Date and Countdown Timer

One Piece Chapter 1154 is scheduled for official release on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The chapter will be available for free on VIZ Media and Manga Plus.

Time ZoneLocal Time and Date
Pacific Standard TimeSunday, July 13, 2025 at 8 AM
Eastern Standard TimeSunday, July 13, 2025 at 11 AM
British Summer TimeSunday, July 13, 2025 at 4 PM
Central European Summer TimeSunday, July 13, 2025 at 5 PM
Indian Standard TimeSunday, July 13, 2025 at 8:30 PM
Philippine Standard TimeSunday, July 13, 2025 at 11 PM
Japanese Standard TimeMonday, July 14, 2025 at 12 AM
Australia Central TimeMonday, July 14, 2025 at 12:30 AM

Here is a handy countdown timer for you:

One Piece Chapter 1154

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1154

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1154 will be officially available on VIZ Media and Manga Plus. Readers are encouraged to use these legal sources to support the official release.

With Rocks’ face finally revealed and his connection to Blackbeard confirmed, the world of One Piece has just taken another major leap forward. As Elbaph’s history continues to unfold, fans can expect more long-awaited secrets to finally come to light.

