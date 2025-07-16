One Piece Chapter 1155 Spoilers: Rocks D. Xebec Brings Chaos to the World

The first spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1155 are out. Titled “The Rocks Pirates,” the chapter continues the Elbaph flashback and puts the spotlight on Rocks D. Xebec and his fearsome crew. This week’s cover story takes a break, replaced by a colour spread of the Straw Hats walking on ladders over rooftops.

Chapter 1155 reveals more about the Rocks Pirates. Spoilers confirm that Xebec was a unique swordsman, known for his powerful haki-based techniques. He kidnapped five kings at the Levely, clashed with King Harald in a powerful Haki duel, and even met Imu face-to-face. These feats show just how bold and dangerous he was.

The Rocks Pirates Arrive in Elbaph

#ONEPIECE1155 #OPSPOILERS



Rocks’ swordsmanship is known for its characteristic ability to blow away surrounding objects as if struck by a giant hammer or a cannon blast.



(From Talkop) pic.twitter.com/GcFGKBNw5a — Pew (@pewpiece) July 16, 2025

One Piece Chapter 1155 is titled The Rocks Pirates. The story continues the Elbaph flashback. The Rocks Pirates show up in the Underworld and come across a young, grieving Loki.

Chapter 1155 reveals that Xebec was a unique swordsman. Eight years before the current timeline, he attacked the Levely on his own. During this invasion, he clashed with King Harald in a fierce Haki duel, kidnapped five kings, broke into the Room of Flowers, and stood face-to-face with Imu.

Face-off with Imu and Xebec’s Legend

#ONEPIECE1155

Xebec legit saw Imu and said I‘m coming back for you 😭 pic.twitter.com/GAGBGbikW6 — 𝓩𝓸𝓻𝓸 ゾロ (@seanynr) July 15, 2025

Xebec told Imu he was a fan of Davy Jones. The meeting also revealed that the servant often seen beside Imu is Saint Gunko, who is now one of the Holy Knights and a vessel for Imu that they can possess.

Xebec destroyed the Gates of Justice and stole a ship full of Celestial Dragon money. He also killed a Navy Headquarters Admiral, being one of the very few known pirates to achieve this feat, making him the arguably strongest pirate of his era.

True Pirate Spirit and Davy Back Fights

Xebec took part in Davy Back Fights to increase his crew | Credits: Toei Animation

Xebec did whatever he wanted. He kidnapped kings, stole from the World Government, and challenged Imu directly. These actions made him infamous and earned him a huge bounty. His reckless nature drew the full attention of the World Government.

Xebec used Davy Back Fights to grow his crew, forcing defeated pirates to join him. This could explain how Whitebeard ended up under his command, even if they didn’t get along.

Spoilers also reveal that six crewmates were with Xebec in Elbaph, including Wang Zhi and a gangster named Marlon. A few years later, Xebec took control of the pirate island Hachinosu. These details have made fans even more excited about Xebec’s past, and it’ll be interesting to see what Oda reveals next.

One Piece Chapter 1155 is scheduled for official release on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The chapter will be available for free on VIZ Media and Manga Plus. Following episode 1155, there will be a one-week break.

Time Zone Local Time and Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) Sunday, July 20 at 8 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) Sunday, July 20 at 11 AM British Summer Time (BST) Sunday, July 20 at 4 PM Central European Summer Time Sunday, July 20 at 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Sunday, July 20 at 8:30 PM Philippine Time (PHT) Sunday, July 20 at 11 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) Monday, July 21 at 12 AM Australian Central Time (ACST) Monday, July 21 at 12:45 AM

Here is the countdown timer for One Piece Chapter 1155:

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1155

Xebec and his crew in Elbaph | Credits: Toei Animation

Fans can read One Piece Chapter 1155 for free on the official platforms: VIZ Media, Manga Plus, and the Shonen Jump app. These sites will carry the official English translation at the same time as the Japanese release. With so much new information being revealed about Rocks in this upcoming chapter, every fan should read this chapter as soon as it is released.