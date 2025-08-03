One Piece Chapter 1156: Roger vs Garp, Xebec’s Plan Unfolds

The full spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1156 are now out. Titled “Idols,” the chapter continues the Elbaph flashback and offers new insights into Rocks D. Xebec’s ambitions. The story shifts between the Roger Pirates’ encounter with the Kuja Pirates and the assembling of the Rocks crew on Hachinosu. The Yamato cover story takes a break this week, replaced by a double-page color spread featuring the Straw Hat Pirates and Roger Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1156 will officially be released on Sunday, August 4, 2025, and will be available for free on VIZ Media and Manga Plus. This chapter delivers a thrilling flashback of Garp and Roger’s Haki-fueled battle and dives deeper into Xebec’s ambitions to wage an all-out war against the Celestial Dragons and World Government.

Roger and Kuja Pirates Face Off

One Piece Chapter 1156 continues the Elbaph flashback, beginning with the narrator highlighting the Kuja Pirates’ popularity before the Great Pirate Era. Led by Gloriosa with Shakuyaku as her second-in-command, the crew was admired across the seas. As Gloriosa complains about being tired of her own beauty, Tritoma gives her a stack of fan letters, only for Gloriosa to realise Shakuyaku received nearly a hundred times more.

Then, a crew member alerts the Kuja Pirates about an approaching ship, which turns out to be the Roger Pirates. Roger calls out to them, demanding they hand over Shakuyaku. She barges out and punches him, firmly rejecting the offer, saying she’ll never submit to anyone’s captivity and tells her crew to take the Roger Pirates’ treasure. Meanwhile, Gloriosa wraps her arms around Roger and confesses her love again, but he tells her to move aside because she’s blocking his view of Shakuyaku.

As the Kuja Pirates prepare to leave, Shakuyaku turns to Rayleigh and says it must be tough for him. He replies that he’s surrounded by idiots. Shakuyaku then gives him a wink, which makes even Rayleigh blush.

Garp vs Roger Clash

One Piece Chapter 1156 then shifts to a major moment as a Navy ship led by Monkey D. Garp is seen quickly approaching both pirate crews. The Kuja Pirates, seeing the navy incoming, get moving right away, but when Roger sees it’s Garp, he tells his crew to get ready to fight.

We then see Garp hit Roger with his signature Haki-infused punch, which Roger counters with a sword technique called Ara Mitama. With both of them using Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, their battle sends out massive bursts of black lightning. The panel also reveals that during this period, Shakuyaku was crowned Empress, leading to her popularity further skyrocketing.

The story then moves to Elbaph, where Ida asks Loki to stay with her and Hajrudin. However, Loki refuses, saying he wants to join the Rocks Pirates and explore the world with them. However, despite trying multiple times, he never managed to get his way as Rocks rejected him every time.

Rocks Pirates Assemble on Hachinosu

Pirate Island of Hachinosu

One Piece Chapter 1156 then shifts the scene to Hachinosu, which has now become Xebec’s Pirate Island. A new character named Kyo the Hitman arrives to join the Rocks crew and attacks some nearby pirates. He is a tall, muscular man wearing sunglasses and a dark kimono with axe patterns.

He has a large tattoo on his chest and carries a massive axe. The panel notes that the strong gathered around Rocks, and their presence was drawing in even more powerful recruits. Kyo would later become known as the infamous Silver Axe.

Next, the chapter shows Rocks blasting two large holes into the massive skull-shaped rock at Hachinosu for scenery. We then see the growing Rocks Pirates crew, which now includes Charlotte Linlin (Big Mom), Streusen, Captain John, Kaido, and a Fish-Man named Barbel who resembles a giant catfish.

Xebec’s Elbaph Plan and Declaration Against the World Government

Rocks D. Xebec and his crew

Xebec gathers his crew members and lays out his next objective. He says there are two Devil Fruits he needs to find, and he believes one of them is most likely on Elbaph and will only show its true power if King Harald eats it. Captain John points out that they’ll also likely need the Galleila giants.

Big Mom replies that she’s already using her contacts to track them down, but so far, they’ve had no success. Whitebeard cuts in, saying that even if they find the giants, they’d be corpses by now. Barbel agrees, saying that even if they come back to life, there’s no reason they would choose to follow Rocks.

Hearing this, Rocks says that’s exactly why he needs King Harald, as he’s the current king of Elbaph. Kaido suggests using force to make the Galleila giants and Harald obey, but Rocks gets furious and kicks Kaido. He tells him that Harald is a good friend and warns him never to speak that way again.

The chapter ends with a full spread showing the entire assembled Rocks Pirates crew. Xebec stands before them and declares that Elbaph is the key to destroying the Holy Land of Mary Geoise. He says anyone who doubts him is free to leave, but those who have the guts to follow him will be led to the top of the world.

One Piece Chapter 1156 is set to be released on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The chapter will be available for free on VIZ Media, Manga Plus, and the Shonen Jump app. There will be a one-week break from Weekly Shonen Jump, with Chapter 1157 scheduled for release on Sunday, August 18.

Time Zone Local Time and Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) Saturday, August 3 at 8 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) Saturday, August 3 at 11 AM British Summer Time (BST) Saturday, August 3 at 4 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, August 3 at 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, August 3 at 8:30 PM Philippine Time (PHT) Saturday, August 3 at 11 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) Sunday, August 4 at 12 AM Australian Central Time (ACST) Sunday, August 4 at 12:45 AM

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1156

Gold D. Roger

Fans can read One Piece Chapter 1156 for free on the following official platforms:

VIZ Media

MANGA Plus

Shonen Jump app (iOS and Android)

With Xebec preparing for his eventual war with the World Government, Garp and Roger clashing, this chapter is a must-read for all fans following the Final Saga.