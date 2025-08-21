One Piece Chapter 1158 Spoilers Delayed: Here’s When They Will Come

Summary:

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is in one of its most thrilling points, with the Elbaf arc uncovering the past of legendary pirates and setting up the looming God Valley Incident. Fans will have to wait a little longer to catch the next major reveal, as One Piece chapter 1158 has been rescheduled due to a delay.

What Happened in One Piece Chapter 1157?

One Piece Chapter 1157 was centered on Rocks D. Xebec and King Harald’s tense confrontation. We also saw Shakuyaku opening her renowned bar in Hachinosu, which earned her the title of the island’s ‘treasure.’

Meanwhile, the Five Elders ordered Harald to kill Xebec. This was their condition for Elbaf to gain recognition from the World Government. The plot thickens, and chapter 1158 is sure to bring the Elbaf storyline to the God Valley Incident.

One Piece Chapter 1158 Release Date Delayed

Breaks have been happening more frequently over the last few months, and the same happened this week as well. Initially scheduled to release on August 24, 2025, Chapter 1158 will now be released a week later. The chapter will be available on Sunday, August 31, 2025, in the U.S., officially on Manga Plus.

The delay comes after Oda’s recently endured heavy workloads. Fans even noticed unfinished artwork in chapter 1157, a clear indication that Oda needed extra time to refine the drawings. Fortunately, Oda’s recent work features fully shaded panels, indicating that the break provided him with the space to work at full capacity.

When Will One Piece Chapter 1158 Spoilers Come Out?

ONEPIECE CHAPTER 1158 PREVIEW :



"Rocks and Roger!! The era of the legendary pirates!!" pic.twitter.com/MIVL7J8kaP — Pew (@pewpiece) August 21, 2025

You might be wondering when the spoilers will be released. According to trusted leaker Pew Piece, One Piece Chapter 1158 spoilers are expected to drop between Tuesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 28, 2025.

That means the wait is not too long before seeing early hints and leaks about what’s coming next. And with the Gorosei making their move and the flashback nearing its end, anticipation is at an all-time high.