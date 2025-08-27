One Piece Chapter 1158 Spoilers: It’s Rocks D. Xebec vs Harald

Summary:

Kozuki Moria revealed as the hero who fought Kaido in One Piece chapter 1158 spoilers.

Rocks vs Harald ends in a double knockout, breaking up their relationship.

God Valley Incident setup begins with Garling’s discovery and mysterious hints about Shanks’ origins.

After a short wait, One Piece Chapter 1158 spoilers are finally live. Oda resumes the flashback on Elbaf, revealing long-awaited secrets and even dropping hints about the God Valley Incident. The previous chapters have already been full of information, and this one seems to be adding even more pieces of the puzzle.

One Piece Chapter 1158 Spoilers: The Untold Past of Rocks D. Xebec

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The cover story of Chapter 1158 jumps right out with the news that the grave of the lost hero who once fought Kaido is revealed to belong to the infamous Gecko Moria. This revelation not only ties Moria back to Wano but also changes the context of his tragic fight against Kaido, showing why he lost everything and vanished from history.

The flashback takes us 40 years ago, when Roger visits Pirate Island and warns Rocks D. Xebec against fighting inside Shakky’s bar. But things take an unexpected turn when it is revealed that Rocks has fallen in love with another woman, leaving Shakky behind, and has a son, none other than Marshall D. Teach, better known as Blackbeard.

Meanwhile, Harald accepts the Gorosei’s offer to fight Rocks, with the promise that Elbaf would gain a place in the World Government if he succeeds. Their clash is legendary, with their Haki colliding with such force that both are knocked out. Sadly, this duel marks the tragic end of their friendship.

One Piece Chapter 1158 Spoilers Tease God Valley Incident

Gol D. Roger as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The chapter also teases a setup for the God Valley Incident. Thirty-nine years ago, Garling discovered something on the island that he believed Imu would favor. A mysterious red-haired girl appeared with two children, Shanks and Shamrock, though their faces remain unrevealed.

With the past of the old era now coming to light, it’s clear Oda is leading up to one of the most important battles in One Piece history.

One Piece Chapter 1158 is officially releasing on August 31, 2025, and you all can read it for free at Manga Plus. With no break scheduled next week, the road to God Valley just became even more thrilling.