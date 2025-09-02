One Piece Chapter 1159 Preview: Gold Valley Tournament Finally Begins!

Summary:

The early leaks for One Piece Chapter 1159 have finally surfaced, continuing the flashback from the previous chapter. Chapter 1159 finally takes us all to the God Valley, revealing crucial details about Rocks, Blackbeard, Shanks, and Shakky. So, let’s break down the chapter in detail.

One Piece Chapter 1159 Brief Summary

God Valley as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1159, titled Island of Fate, starts with a cover story where we see Yamato returning to the Flower Capital after her detour to visit Gecko Moria’s (Kozuki Moria) grave. With her detour now coming to an end in this chapter, we will probably see a new one in the next chapter, which may reveal another mystery similar to Moria’s.

The flashback continues with news of Shakky’s kidnapping in Hachinosu, a revelation that shocks the entire world. Next, we see a flashback scene from 38 years ago, when Figarland Garling returned to the God Valley. It’s worth noting that in the previous chapter, a flashback scene set 40 years ago, when Garling tells the elders about what he discovered in God Valley.

Shanks and Shamrock as seen in One Piece Chapter 1158 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

So, two years from then, Garling once again visits the Island to take Shanks and Shamlock to the Holy Land with him. However, it seems like their mother didn’t want that for her children, which makes Garling hit her.

At the same time, Dragon was also in God Valley at the time, serving as a Marine soldier. Then we see Kuma, Ginny, and Ivankov being transported to God Valley in a slave ship.

This scene continues the backstory of Kuma, where we see them together before the tournament held on that Island. It didn’t take long before the Pirate Island became aware of God Valley through a young Morgans.

Rock’s Past and How He is Connected to God Valley and Davy Jones

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The story then shifts to Rocks and Harald. The two meet once again when Rocks was heading towards God Valley. Rocks tells him his reason for visiting God Valley.

His fear for his family’s (Blackbeard and his mother) safety made him send them to his homeland, which is God Valley. The two clash once again, but Harald lets him win on purpose so that he can continue his journey to God Valley.

“We also find out about Rocks’ real name: “Davy D. Xebec,” which makes him a member of the “Davy Clan,” who lived in secrecy. The biggest reveal of all was that Davy D. Jones was his ancestor. Oda has teased this character early in the story.

Monkey D. Dragon | Credits: Toei Animation

The chapter finally begins the long-awaited God Valley Tournament. The biggest shocking reveal was that Shakky is the prize of the tournament, which also explains why she was kidnapped. We also see Teach (Blackbeard) and his mother as slaves for the tournament.

At the end of the Chapter, we see Dragon meeting Shanks and Shamrock’s mother, who was on the verge of death. She begged Dragon to save her children.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1159

The God Valley Tournament has finally begun, with the prize, none other than the most beautiful woman in the world, Shakky. The chapter gave us major insights into Rocks, linking him to the long-teased Davy Jones. With no break next week, readers should wait for the full summary dropping this Thursday.