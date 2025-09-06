One Piece Chapter 1159: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

Shakky's abduction sparks the God Valley Tournament with shocking stakes and legendary figures.

Rocks' real identity as Davy D. Xebec redefines the D. Clan's mysterious legacy.

Here's everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1159, along with its release date.

One Piece Chapter 1159 is finally on the horizon, and we’re heading straight into the God Valley Incident with brutal realities and long-anticipated reveals. Titled “The Fateful Island,” the chapter shows Shakky’s kidnapping fallout, Dragon’s early Marine days, and Rocks’ real name. If you’ve been waiting to witness the God Valley Tournament, the wait is almost over, as Chapter 1159 takes us straight into it. Here’s One Piece chapter 1159’s release date, countdown timer, and where you can read it for free.

One Piece Chapter 1159 Summary

Shakky during her prime in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Titled ‘The Fateful Island,’ One Piece Chapter 1159 is a lore-rich chapter that changes everything that we thought we knew about God Valley.

The chapter opens with the shocking news that Shakky has been abducted from Hachinosu following the murder of Don Marlon at the hands of Ouchoku, a traitor from the Rocks Pirates. Her abduction sent shockwaves across the global economy, with Gloriosa in tears and Roger swearing vengeance against Rocks.

A year later (38 years ago), Saint Figarland Garling returned to God Valley and met a mysterious red-haired woman with twin babies: Shamrock and Shanks.

Shanks and Shamrock as seen in One Piece Chapter 1158 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Refusing to live with her at God Valley, Garling stabbed the woman and told her that he had already chosen his wife and the Island would be destroyed soon. Marines swarmed the island, including a young Monkey D. Dragon, who refused to kill civilians and used tranquilizers instead.

At the same time, slaves were sent to God Valley, including Ginny, Ivankov, and Kuma, while young Morgans secretly leaked information to Hachinosu. The leak ensured the Rocks Pirates and other ships were informed of the “tournament prizes,” with Linlin pushing Kaido to get a Devil Fruit.

Rocks D. Xebec and Harald | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The biggest revelation came when Rocks, stopped by Harald’s ship, revealed his true identity: Davy D. Xebec. This revelation made him the direct heir of the legendary pirate Davy Jones and the leader of the hidden Davy Clan. His primary motive for travelling to God Valley wasn’t Shakky; it was to rescue his wife and child, who were residing there.

The chapter concludes with the God Valley tournament officially beginning. Shakky is revealed as the ‘grand prize,’ while young Teach and his mother are listed among the slaves for the tournament. In the final shocking twist, we see Dragon encountering Shanks’ mother, who begs him to save her children.

One Piece Chapter 1159 Review

God Valley Devil Fruit | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1159 brings us closer to the highly anticipated God Valley Incident, and it’s clear Oda plans to bring every major figure into the spotlight. With Rocks’ real identity revealed, we now know the D. bloodline stretches back to Davy Jones, shifting the narrative beyond Celestial Dragons to secret bloodlines.

Dragon’s appearance as a young Marine who refuses to kill innocents sets the background for his later rebellion and hints at the start of the Revolutionary Army. Morgans, long mocked as an opportunist, redeems himself by leaking vital information, making him an unsung savior of God Valley.

This chapter changes everything that we anticipated about the God Valley Incident. The World Government frames it as Roger and Garp teaming up to stop the “evil” pirate, Rocks D. Xebec. However, with this chapter, it doesn’t add up. Xebec has only one motive for traveling to God Valley, and that is to save his family: Teach (Blackbeard) and his mother.

With the Native Hunting Competition now in progress, we may finally see what really happened 38 years ago at God Valley.

God Valley as shown during the war | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1159 will release worldwide on Sunday, September 7, 2025, with no break this week. The Japanese release will follow on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST.

Here’s when the new chapter will drop in your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Sunday, September 7, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Sunday, September 7, 2025 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, September 7, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, September 7, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, September 7, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, September 8, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, September 8, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, September 8, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, September 8, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, September 7, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Sunday, September 7, 2025 10:00 AM

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1159?

Rocks and Roger | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

You’ll be able to read One Piece Chapter 1159 officially and for free on VIZ Media and Manga Plus the instant it’s released. For those who prefer the Japanese version, Shonen Jump+ will also release the chapter for subscribers.

These platforms provide the safest and most reliable way to experience Oda’s work while also supporting the official release.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1159

One Piece Chapter 1159 is easily among the most significant installments in the Final Saga. The chapter solves the mystery of God Valley, redefines Rocks D. Xebec, and teases a long-hidden connection between Shanks and Dragon. With Dragon, Morgans, and even Teach in the spotlight, Eiichiro Oda is finally putting into place one of the most legendary moments in One Piece history.

With no break next week, the story is plunging us straight into the God Valley Incident, and every chapter promises to drop seismic revelations. If you’ve waited decades for the payoff for this setup, Chapter 1159 confirms that the wait was more than worthwhile.