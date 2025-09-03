One Piece Chapter 1159 Reveals Shakky’s Shocking Role in the God Valley Incident

Summary:

Chapter 1159 reveals Shakky as the crown jewel and ultimate prize of God Valley.

Her abduction fueled the tournament and drew the world’s strongest pirates into conflict.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shakky’s role in God Valley.

One Piece Chapter 1159 early leaks finally lift the curtain on the legendary God Valley Incident, and now we can finally understand why this confrontation shook the world. Though fans always assumed the battle was about power, treasure, or World Nobles, reality is far more shocking: it all revolved around Shakuyaku, better known as Shakky.

She was no background figure or side character. She was Hachinosu’s crown jewel, kidnapped and turned into the ultimate prize of the brutal God Valley Tournament. And this completely alters everything we assumed we knew about Rocks, Roger, Garp, and even Garling. Let’s break down Shakky’s role in God Valley.

Why Was Shakky Kidnapped Before the God Valley Tournament?

God Valley as shown during the war | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Shakky was no ordinary pirate. Years before marrying Rayleigh and running her bar in Sabaody, she was Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily and likely the most desirable woman in the world. By the time she retired and moved to Hachinosu, she had become its greatest treasure, the so-called “crown jewel.”

Her abduction wasn’t random. Early leaks reveal that Wang Zhi, a former crewmate of Rocks’, betrayed Don Marlon and kidnapped Shakky, who was then sold to the World Government.

His motive? Money and influence, the kind of reward only the Celestial Dragons could give. And after this period in history, Shakky’s fate was sealed, as she was presented as the ultimate prize at God Valley.

Was Figarland Garling Responsible for Making Shakky the Prize?

Shakky during her Kuja Pirate days | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Leaks within Chapter 1159 reveal Garling was personally involved. After returning to God Valley, he assaulted Shanks’ and Shamrock’s mother, planning to take their children to the Holy Land.

At the same time, he set his eyes on Shakky. Garling wanted her as his new wife, and by offering her as the prize of the God Valley Tournament, he turned her into both a symbol of power and possession.

This act of barbarity is what pushed the world’s strongest pirates into motion. Pirates around the globe headed to the island, not just for treasure, but because of Shakky.

Has the Real Reason Behind the God Valley Incident Finally Been Revealed?

Shakky during her prime in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The God Valley Incident has always been described as a conflict between Rocks and a joint force between Roger and Garp. But Chapter 1159 reveals what was only hinted at beforehand: the entire war happened because of Shakky’s kidnapping.

However, Rocks D. Xebec, revealed as Davy D. Xebec of the hidden Davy Clan, was not heading to God Valley for Shakky. His reason for going to God Valley was far more personal.

In Chapter 1159, it is mentioned that he is traveling to God Valley for the safety of his family: Teach (Blackbeard) and his mother. God Valley is the homeland of Rocks, which was then filled with the World Government and Celestial Dragons due to the God Valley Tournament.

At the end of the chapter, it was also revealed that both Teach and his mother were present there as slaves for the tournament. His crew didn’t know about his true goal; only Harald did. He told his crew he was going to God Valley to save Shakky so they wouldn’t find out about it.

This changes how we have been viewing the God Valley incident for a long time. For a long time, we believed the incident occurred to stop Rocks, who was there in search of treasure and rare Devil Fruits.

What Was the God Valley Tournament?

Shakky as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The God Valley Tournament was a deadly competition arranged by the Celestial Dragons during their infamous Native Hunting Competition. Slaves such as young Kuma, Ginny, Ivankov, and even Blackbeard, along with his mother, were dragged into the bloodbath.

During the tournament, Kuma and Teach (Blackbeard) were declared the highest-value targets. This also explains why Saturn was focused on killing Kuma during the tournament.

And Shakky was the center of it all as the ultimate prize for the tournament that drove some of the world’s strongest pirates to fight.

As the tournament news broke out, Dragon (who was a young Marine soldier at the time) discovered Shanks’ and Shamrock’s mother lying mortally wounded. Her last words were for him to protect her children. Amidst this horror, Garp and Roger were forced to team up, fighting side by side against Rocks.

What Does This Mean for Shakky’s Role in One Piece?

God Valley as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

For years, we only knew Shakky as Rayleigh’s wife running a bar at Sabaody. Now Oda has reframed her as a central character in perhaps history’s greatest event. She was not only present at God Valley, but also one of the reasons it happened.

Her role reveals how powerful her influence was. Shakky wasn’t only admired; pirates fought for her. And in a story where love is rarely highlighted, she embodies how desire and affection can shape entire wars.

Final Thoughts on Shakky’s Role in God Valley

One Piece Chapter 1159 finally reveals why the God Valley Incident actually happened. Shakky was the reason pirates around the globe gathered at one place.

Her kidnapping ignited a war that became legendary in pirate history and forever shifted the balance of power. Next time you think of God Valley, you won’t just think of Garp, Roger, or Rocks; you’ll remember Shakky, the woman who became the prize that changed everything.