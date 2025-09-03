One Piece Chapter 1159 Finally Reveals the Shocking Truth Behind God Valley Incident

Summary:

Chapter 1159 changes everything we knew about Roger and Garp’s battle against Rocks in God Valley.

Rocks’ true goal was rescuing his enslaved family, not seeking treasure or power.

Here’s what we think might have really happened at the God Valley 38 years ago.

The God Valley Incident has long stood as one of the greatest unresolved mysteries in One Piece. For decades, we thought Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp joined forces just to stop the ‘evil’ pirate Rocks D. Xebec, a man obsessed with treasure, Devil Fruits, and world domination. But One Piece Chapter 1159 completely changes that storyline. It appears that Roger and Garp’s unlikely alliance had far deeper reasons than the World Government wanted us to believe.

Why Did Roger and Garp Fight Rocks at God Valley?

History as presented by the World Government | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

For decades, we believed Rocks attacked God Valley to claim treasure, powerful Devil Fruits, and even Shakky, who was a prize at the tournament being held there.

The World Government characterized Rocks as a ruthless monster, and Roger and Garp had to set aside their rivalry to put a stop to him. From a plot standpoint, it all added up: Rocks had indeed been a frightening character, leading a crew that consisted of Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido.

But Chapter 1159 presents a completely different version of Rocks’ motives. Rather than conquest or greed, Rocks, revealed as Davy D. Xebec of the hidden Davy Clan, went to God Valley for something deeply personal. His family, including a young Teach (Blackbeard) and his mother, had all been enslaved on the island.

God Valley as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

Since God Valley is Rocks’s homeland, he may have believed his family would be safe there, far from the world’s chaos. However, that changed when Garling visited the island and suggested that the Five Elders hold the next tournament there. The news of the tournament being held at God Valley brought unwanted attention to the island.

Pirates from around the globe traveled across the seas in search of treasure, rare Devil Fruits, and the ultimate grand prize: Shakky. However, Rocks did not go there for any of these, but to protect his family from the World Government.

Did Rocks’ Family Trigger the God Valley Massacre?

God Valley as shown during the war | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One theory completely makes sense after Chapter 1159. The heartbreaking twist is that Rocks may have lost his wife at the God Valley Tournament, where slaves were forced to fight brutal battles for the entertainment of the Celestial Dragons.

In Chapter 1159, it is confirmed that Teach, also known as Blackbeard, was declared one of the highest-value targets in the tournament alongside Kuma. His mother may have tried to protect him and died in the process, before Rocks could reach the island.

If Blackbeard’s mother indeed died there, that would be why Rocks was overwhelmed with violent rage. His grief may have driven him to slaughter everyone in his path, including fellow slaves and innocent islanders.

This moment of chaos may have forced both Roger and Garp to step in. Roger may have blamed Rocks for failing to prevent Shakky’s kidnapping, while Garp was obliged to protect innocent lives caught in the crossfire. What was once described as a classic ‘hero vs. villain’ battle may have actually been the tragic downfall of a man driven by love and loss.

Was Rocks Really the Villain of God Valley?

Rocks and Roger | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

If Chapter 1159 proves anything, it’s that history in One Piece is written by the World Government. Perhaps they distorted the God Valley story to label Rocks as the bad guy, while suppressing his true intentions of rescuing his family. In reality, Garp and Roger might have clashed with him out of necessity, not because of morality.

So when you ask why Roger and Garp teamed up to battle Rocks, it no longer has a plain answer. They weren’t just stopping a tyrant; they were stopping a father in despair, one whose personal tragedy set off one of the most infamous battles in One Piece history.