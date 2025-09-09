One Piece Chapter 1160 Preview: Blackbeard’s Lineage Revealed

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1160 reveals Blackbeard’s Buccaneer lineage, explaining his strange body and heritage.

Dragon saves Kuma, Shanks, and Shamrock during the Native Hunting Competition’s brutal Celestial Dragon bloodsport.

We finally have some updates on One Piece Chapter 1160 with its preview out. The chapter, just like the previous ones, makes major revelations. Titled “The God Valley Incident,” it finally kicks off the most-awaited flashback in One Piece. Without wasting any time, let’s see what exactly happened in Chapter 1160.

One Piece Chapter 1160 Brief Summary

Blackbeard | Credits: Toei Animation

In the cover story of this chapter, we see Yamato visiting Oden’s Shrine. Cover stories are also important in One Piece, as in Chapter 1158, we saw the reveal of Gecko Moria being a Kozuki.

Chapter 1160 starts with the revelation that the Davy family is none other than the Buccaneers, the same race as Kuma. This suggests Teach might be the last surviving Buccaneer, assuming Kuma is considered ‘dead.’

If you remember, Saturn once mentioned on Egghead Island that he comes from a special bloodline. This confirms that the World Government is aware of Blackbeard being a Buccaneer.

The chapter also gives us a look at Blackbeard’s mother for the first time, who appears disheveled yet graceful.

Shanks and Shamrock as seen in One Piece Chapter 1158 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The scene then shifts toward Chapter 1159 cliffhanger, where we saw Shanks’ mother asking Dragon for help. The scene continues with her asking Dragon to take care of her children’s future. Oda has yet to reveal her face as of now.

The Native Hunting Competition officially starts in this chapter, organized by the Celestial Dragons. In this game, the slaves wore clothes with a target on their backs for the Celestial Dragons and God Knights to kill them for points.

One of the Celestial Dragons was about to shoot Kuma, but Dragon shot him first. Not much has been revealed in this brief summary, but I think that Dragon must have been on his way to save Shanks and Shamrock when he saw Kuma.

Monkey D. Dragon as seen in One Piece Chapter 1159 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The chapter contains some flashbacks from Chapter 1096, the one in which we saw the Rocks Pirates, Roger Pirates, and Garp arriving at God Valley. With their arrival, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated battles in One Piece: Garp and Roger vs. Rocks.

Chapter 1160 also introduces all the God Knights, including a mysterious one resembling a horned Yeti. The total number wasn’t revealed in this brief summary, but we will soon find out once the chapter is released.

The chapter ends with Dragon saving both Shanks and Shamrock. One Piece will be on break next week.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1160

Chapter 1160 has left us with more questions than answers. With Blackbeard’s race being revealed, it finally makes sense why everyone says he has a strange body. However, we will have to wait a little longer to find out how Dragon managed to save Shamrock and Shanks.