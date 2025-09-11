One Piece Chapter 1160 Preview: God Valley Incident Begins!

Summary:

Chapter 1160 finally launches the long-anticipated God Valley Incident with an explosive 17-page reveal.

Dragon saves Kuma, Shanks, and Shamrock as the Rocks, Roger, and Marine forces collide on the island.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1160 in detail.

One Piece Chapter 1160 begins the long-anticipated God Valley Incident with explosive energy, throwing us into danger and secrets from the first page. Dragon makes his move, pirates storm the island, and Celestial Dragons turn the hunt into complete pandemonium. Let us analyze the chapter step by step.

The God Valley Incident Kicks Off in One Piece Chapter 1160

God Valley ceremony | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1160, titled “God Valley Incident,” doesn’t miss a beat in continuing where the previous cliffhanger left us. Taking a whopping 17 pages in length, it’s packed with revelations.

The cover story shows Ogre Child Yamato’s Golden Harvest Surrogate Pilgrimage, Vol. 42, with Yamato standing at Oden’s shrine in the Flower Capital.

Inside, the master of ceremonies introduces eight or nine members of the mysterious Davy Clan. Among them are Kid Teach and his mother, who looks kind of similar to Nico Olvia with messy hair.

Are the Davy Clan Members Buccaneers?

Rocks and Blackbeard | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Tenryuubito (World Noble) among the crowd unleash their cruelty, throwing axes and knives, and calling the Davy Clan a despised lineage. One even said out loud that they could be Buccaneers, although the chapter never confirms it.

However, looking at Blackbeard’s (Teach) body structure, it might be true. We have seen many people being shocked by his odd physique. Oda is a genius when it comes to these types of revelations. So, even though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, we can very well consider Teach being a Buccaneer.

What Happens During the Native Hunting Game in God Valley

Native Hunting Game as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

As soon as the “prize presentation” ends, the terrifying Native Hunting Game begins. Tenryuubito and the Knights of God (official translation for God Knights/Holy Knights) tear through God Valley, slaughtering slaves and villagers.

In the midst of the turmoil, a young Monkey D. Dragon sees a Celestial Dragon firing at Kuma and instinctively shoots first, thus saving him. That solitary action marks the first stand Dragon takes against the World Government and sparks the flames of his revolutionary path.

What was the Rocks Pirates’ Plan at God Valley?

The Rocks Pirates as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

A stunning double page delivers what we have been waiting for: the Rocks Pirates’ arrival. Rocks D. Xebec gathers his men, urging them to cooperate and rescue Shakky, seize treasures, claim Devil Fruits, and then divide them equally among the crew.

The panel is filled with characters like Shiki, Kyo, John, Newgate, Stussy, Gloriosa, Streusen, Linlin, and Kaidou quarrel back and forth about who will win Shakky’s favor or seize the loot. Their quarrelling lightens up the otherwise grim hunt.

We also see Kaido asking Linlin whether she will really give him the Devil Fruit she promised. This connects us to the scene from Chapter 1096, where Linlin snatches Kaido’s Devil Fruit from Ivankov.

The Rocks’ invasion also allowed Dragon to whisk away the infant twins, Shanks and Shamrock, from the battlefield.

What was The Roger Pirates’ Plan at God Valley?

The Roger Pirates as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

Later, the Roger Pirates show up at God Valley. Roger announces he will rescue Shakky, while the crew goes after the treasure. However, Rayleigh, Gaban, and the others walk over him, running off first to rescue Shakky, leaving their captain face down in the dust.

This playful subversion fits their reputation and sets up clashes between pirates, Marines, and Celestial Dragons.

Who are the New Holy Knights in the God Valley?

The Knights of God as seen at God Valley in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Toei Animation

Chapter 1160 expands the roster of the Knights of God, first teased in Chapter 1096. In addition to other familiar figures, there appear two new fighters: a hulking yeti-like creature with horns and wings, and a woman carrying a cigar with disheveled black-and-white hair, sharp fangs, and sunglasses.

She is similar to Killingham, hinting at potential connections within the order. Their presence confirms the Holy Knights as an equal of any pirate fleet.

What Role Do the Marines Play in God Valley?

Marines as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

While pirates storm the island, the Marines struggle to maintain control. Just as tensions peak, an epic double-page shows Garp’s fleet entering the fray.

From the ship, Garp unleashes a colossal Meteor Fist at hostile pirates, lifting Marine spirits back on shore. Though they have yet to receive reinforcements from admirals, Garp’s single moment of heroism reinforces why he became a living legend.

How did Dragon Change the Course of History?

Dragon saving Shanks and Shamrock in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1160 puts Dragon at the epicenter of the God Valley Incident. he not only shoots a Celestial Dragon to save Kuma, but he also rescues Shanks and Shamrock after their mother was killed by Garling.

The act mirrors Shanks’ later sacrifice for Luffy, drawing a beautiful parallel across the generations. Dragon’s compassion and his willingness to stand up against injustice, even as a rookie Marine, laid the groundwork for the Revolutionary Army.

What’s Next After One Piece Chapter 1160?

God Valley’s history as shown by the World Government | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The chapter concludes with the announcement that One Piece will be on break next week before Chapter 1161 drops on September 28, 2025. You can read Chapter 1160 officially on Manga Plus starting September 14, 2025 (or September 15 in Japan).

With the Roger Pirates, Marines, Celestial Dragons, and Holy Knights all converging, the God Valley flashback is going to be the focus of the Elbaf arc for at least a few more chapters.

Whether Oda will reveal the full showdown between Garp, Roger, and Rocks, or keep some secrets for later, time will only tell.

For the moment, Chapter 1160 offers an action-packed retrospective of the day the world was changed, shedding new light on Dragon, Shanks, and the power struggles that shaped the One Piece era.