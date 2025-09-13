One Piece Chapter 1160: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1160, titled “God Valley Incident,” is going to shake the fandom like never before. Following the explosive events during One Piece Chapter 1159, Eiichiro Oda is now finally revealing one of the manga’s darkest mysteries.

From Rocks D. Xebec’s rescue operation for his family to the savagery of the Celestial Dragons, this chapter promises epic battles, heartbreaking revelations, and a closer look at how history shaped pirates and even Marines. If you’re wondering when Chapter 1160 comes out, what happens inside, and where you can read it, here’s everything you need to know.

One Piece Chapter 1159 Recap

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1159 sees Shakky being kidnapped and presented as the grand prize for the Native Hunting Competition at God Valley. The news of her kidnapping shook the whole world and gathered infamous pirates at the shore of God Valley. Meanwhile, Figarland Garling stabs Shanks’ mother and takes Shanks and Shamrock with him.

The chapter also unfolds one of the biggest mysteries of One Piece by revealing Rocks D. Xebec’s ties to the Davy Clan and the infamous Davy Jones. This revelation makes Teach (Blackbeard) a descendant of the Davy clan.

We also see Dragon questioning the Marines’ actions on the island. He later finds Shanks’ mother in a crucial condition, begging him to save her children from Garling. This incident sparks the rebellion arc of Dragon. The chapter ends with announcing Kuma and the Davy Clan members as rare rabbits for the hunting game.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1160

God Valley’s ceremony | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1160 kicks off with the announcer presenting the Davy Clan members for the hunting game, where we can see Teach and his mother among other members. The Tenryuubito (World Nobles) start cursing them and throw knives and axes at them. One of them even questions whether they are Buccaneers. This could be a clever hint from Oda, linking the Davy clan to the Buccaneer race.

Chaos erupts on the Island as soon as the hunting game begins. Tenryuubito and the Knights of God are seen hunting slaves and islanders in God Valley. In a notable scene, we see Dragon shooting at a Celestial Dragon to save Kuma. This moment mirrors the Sabaody incident, when Luffy punched a Celestial Dragon for hurting his friend.

The Rocks Pirates as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

The chaos escalates even more with the arrival of the Rocks Pirates. Rocks tells his crew to work together so they can rescue Shakky and gather as many treasures and Devil Fruits as they can, and later divide them equally. Not long after, the Roger Pirates arrive at God Valley. However, instead of listening to Roger, the crew rushes to save Shakky.

The final piece of God Valley was placed with the arrival of Garp. The Marines were struggling and losing hope as they fought against the overwhelming number of pirates. However, the arrival of their hero lifted their spirits.

Dragon saving Shanks and Shamrock in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1160 is set to release on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. In Japan. It will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, September 15, 2025. Here’s a quick breakdown of release times across major regions:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Sunday, September 14, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Sunday, September 14, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, September 14, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, September 14, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, September 14, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, September 14, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, September 14, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, September 15, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, September 15, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, September 15, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, September 15, 2025 3:00 AM

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1160

Marines as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

You can read One Piece Chapter 1160 officially and for free (for a limited time) on VIZ Media and Manga Plus. Shonen Jump+ offers early access and a library archive subscription service with the latest chapters and the full library.

Avoid using illegal sites, as they are damaging to the official release. Supporting Manga Plus and VIZ ensures Oda’s work gets the recognition it deserves.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1160

One Piece Chapter 1160 offers everything we expected and more. From the savage “Hunting Game” to the emotional weight of Teach’s past and Dragon’s rebellion, it’s a chapter cementing God Valley as the cornerstone of the Final Saga.

With Rocks, Roger, Garp, and Dragon involved, this is where history and destiny collide. Don’t miss it when it officially releases worldwide.