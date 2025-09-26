One Piece Chapter 1161: Did Shanks’ Head Injury Mirror Goku’s Childhood Accident

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1161 shows baby Shanks hitting his head during the God Valley flashback.

Fans noticed striking similarities between Shanks’ and Goku’s head injuries and their change in personality.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shanks’ head injury in One Piece Chapter 1161, and how it connects to Goku.

One Piece Chapter 1161 has fans buzzing with new theories, and one detail specifically has the fandom connecting Shanks to none other than Goku from Dragon Ball. The new God Valley flashback sees a young Shanks getting knocked out after hitting his head hard. The scene immediately reminded readers of Goku’s childhood accident that shaped his destiny. But did Eiichiro Oda actually copy Akira Toriyama’s classic story?

How Does Shanks’ Head Injury Connect to Goku’s in Dragon Ball?

Dragon saving Shanks and Shamrock in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

In Chapter 1161, we see Dragon trying to protect Shanks and Shamrock amid the chaos of the Native Hunting Competition. While taking them to safety, Dragon is struck by Saint Maffey’s powerful laser beam.

Due to this, Shanks falls on the ground and hits his head, leaving him unconscious. Dragon manages to carry the baby to safety, but does not realize at the time how significant this accident would later become.

For many readers, this injury echoes Goku’s childhood fall in Dragon Ball, where he suffered a traumatic head injury after being adopted by Grandpa Gohan. That incident erased Goku’s violent Saiyan instincts, allowing him to grow into Earth’s protector. The similarities between these two iconic characters have sparked serious debate among fans.

Are Shanks and Goku Written as Parallels?

Shanks and Shamrock as seen in One Piece Chapter 1158 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Fans theorize that Shanks’ head injury may be the reason he doesn’t behave like an ordinary Celestial Dragon, just like Goku’s injury separated him from his Saiyan heritage.

Shamrock’s role even parallels Raditz, who revealed Goku’s true identity just like Raditz did for Goku. Dragon’s character also resembles Bardock, who protected his son against overwhelming odds.

Final Thoughts on Shanks-Goku Parallels

Shanks as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The theory may or may not be true, so take it with a grain of salt. While Shanks’ head injury could be one of the reasons for his change in nature compared to other Celestial Dragons, you should not forget that he grew up in a good environment on Roger’s ship.

Also, not every Celestial Dragon is evil. Some, like Saint Donquixote Mjosgard, show compassion and use their status to help others rather than exploit them.

Though Oda won’t confirm a direct connection, the Shanks-Goku similarities seem intentional, particularly considering Oda’s past of drawing playful tributes to Dragon Ball.

Whether you see it as a coincidence or foreshadowing, Chapter 1161 adds another fascinating twist to Shanks’ mysterious past and fuels speculation about his true nature.