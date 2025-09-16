Sorry One Piece Fans, Chapter 1161 Faces a Delay and Won’t Release This Week

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1161 has been delayed by a week after Chapter 1160’s dramatic God Valley revelations.

The new chapter drops September 28, promising major clues about Rocks, Dragon, and the God Knights.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1161 and why it got delayed.

Fans who are eagerly anticipating the next event to unfold in God Valley will now have to wait a bit longer, as One Piece Chapter 1161 has been delayed by a week. Following the explosive events that occurred in Chapter 1160, Eiichiro Oda is taking a short break before releasing the next installment.

As Oda sets up one of the most intense arcs in One Piece’s final saga, this brief pause has fans buzzing about what Oda has in store. Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1161’s delay, its new release date, and what to expect in the story.

Why One Piece Chapter 1161 Is Delayed

Dragon saving Shanks and Shamrock in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Eiichiro Oda is no stranger to breaks. The life of a mangaka is extremely exhausting, and over time, his schedule has shifted from taking one break every four weeks to sometimes pausing after just two chapters.

Following the stunning revelations of the God Valley Incident in Chapter 1160, Oda is briefly stepping back before continuing the story.

Originally due earlier, One Piece Chapter 1161 will now release on Sunday, September 28, 2025 (September 29 in Japan), as this month’s final chapter. The delay will also affect preview and raw scans, which are expected to drop around September 23-25, 2025, instead of their usual schedule.

RELATED:

One Piece Chapter 1161 New Release Date and Where to Read

History as shown by the World Government | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1161 will be released on September 28, 2025, at 11 AM EDT, with simultaneous publication worldwide. Since the release time varies by region, here’s the full schedule:

Time Zone Date Time Japan Standard Time (JST) September 29, 2025 12:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) September 28, 2025 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT) September 28, 2025 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) September 28, 2025 11:00 AM Central European Time (CET) September 28, 2025 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) September 28, 2025 8:30 PM

Once released, fans can read Chapter 1161 on VIZ Media, MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. VIZ offers the latest three chapters for free, making it one of the best ways to catch up.

RELATED:

What to Expect From One Piece Chapter 1161

With the stage set, Chapter 1161 could spotlight Garp’s legendary rise as he collides with Rocks, Roger, and the God Knights. We might learn more about Teach’s mother, the Davy Clan’s fate, and why God Valley was erased from history. The Knights’ mysterious powers and the Dragon’s next move are also key threads to watch.

After 1160’s thrilling revelations, the short wait for One Piece Chapter 1161 promises a payoff worthy of this climactic arc.