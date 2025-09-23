One Piece Chapter 1161 Preview: Rayleigh Rescues Shakky!

Summary:

After waiting for two weeks straight, we finally have a new update on One Piece Chapter 1161. However, the wait would be worth it, since we will be getting a color spread in this chapter. The preview of Chapter 1161 kicks off the long-awaited battle between the pirates and Garp, showing why he was the most feared person in the Marines. Let’s break down what One Piece Chapter 1161 reveals about the God Valley Incident.

One Piece Chapter 1161 Preview

The Knights of God as seen at God Valley in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The chapter starts with Dragon encountering a mysterious Holy Knight woman with sharp fangs (her name hasn’t been revealed yet) as he tries to bring Shamrock and Shanks to safety. The Holy Knight attacks him with a powerful beam.

Luck seems to be on Dragon’s side, as Whitebeard unintentionally steps in and saves him just before she can kill him. Not many details have been shared on this yet, but we could see Whitebeard throwing hands with that Holy Knight in this chapter.

When the Rocks Pirates arrived at the God Valley, many pirates started betraying Rocks by not following his orders. So, Whitebeard, Kaido, and Linlin teamed up to beat them up for it.

However, before they could go any further in God Valley, they crossed paths with Garp, who struck them without a second thought. Linlin retaliated with a fire attack, but it proved useless against him.

They knew it would be a waste to fight Garp right now, so their best option was to run away. Their main goal is to collect as many Devil Fruits and treasures as possible while also rescuing Shakky. However, it seems like Kaido was interested in fighting Garp.

The Chapter 1161 preview also teases an encounter between the Roger Pirates and the Rocks Pirates (Shiki, Whitebeard, Kaido, and Linlin) in God Valley City.

The Rocks Pirates as seen in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Meanwhile, in all the commotion caused on the Island due to the Native Hunting Competition and the arrival of the pirates, Shakky tries to escape by herself. However, before she could go any further, Sommers caught her and nearly killed her.

To save her from the monstrous Holy Knight, Rayleigh arrives, demonstrating his immense strength. He defeats Sommers with a powerful attack. Although the preview doesn’t reveal the attack’s name, it appears to be a Conqueror’s Haki technique. This moment might be the rise of the Dark King.

Chapter 1161 preview ends with showing Roger and Gaban crying after seeing Rayleigh saving Shakky. It also confirms that there will be no break next week, keeping the excitement alive.

Final Thoughts on One Piece 1161 Preview

Although the preview of Chapter 1161 shares very few details, it clearly sets the stage for several major battles to come. We are about to see a potential clash between the Roger Pirates and the Rocks Pirates.

Meanwhile, this chapter will likely reveal what happened to Shamrock and how he ended up with Saint Figarland Garling, as one of the hint gifs shows kid Goku falling to the ground.

Keep an eye out for more details in the coming days, as Chapter 1161 is shaping up to be a true game-changer in the God Valley Incident.

