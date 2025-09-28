One Piece Chapter 1161: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:
One Piece Chapter 1161 is finally here after a brief hiatus, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable chapters in the series. Eiichiro Oda has officially pulled back the curtain on the legendary God Valley Incident, something we have been anticipating for years now. Each chapter now brings us closer to the legendary clash between Rocks, Rogers, and Garp. But before that happens, let’s have a look at what happened in Chapter 1161.
One Piece Chapter 1161 Recap
Chapter 1161, titled “The Song of Love That Blew Through the Shower of Arrows,” spans 19 pages and features two full-color spreads along with a special request cover. The Straw Hats appear in a lighthearted claw machine scene, while Yamato’s cover story continues with a moving prayer to Wano’s fallen heroes.
The main story takes us back to the God Valley, which is in chaos after the Native Hunting Competition and the arrival of pirates. Dragon attempts to escape with Shanks and Shamrock but is struck down by a devastating laser from Saint Maffey, a Holy Knight of the Satchel family.
Just as Maffey prepared to end his life, Whitebeard cut her in half, unintentionally saving Dragon. His arrival alongside Big Mom, Kaido, and Shiki shifted the battlefield into pure chaos.
Their combined attack against traitorous pirates showcased why these names would one day become legends. This gives Dragon an opening to flee with Shanks, who was unconscious at the moment.
Meanwhile, Garp enters the fray, demonstrating why he is feared as a Marine hero. He even survives Big Mom’s colossal fire attack. At the same time, Rocks D. Xebec heads to the center of the Island in search of his wife and son.
The chapter’s most emotional moment comes when Rayleigh saves Shakky from being killed by Sommers. With his new attack, Billhook of the Beyond, he defeats Sommers and reunites with Shakky in an emotional hug. Roger then gathers his crew, declaring their successful extraction of Shakky as they prepare to leave with the treasures of God Valley.
What to Expect from One Piece Chapter 1162?
With Roger, Garp, and Rocks all converging at God Valley’s core, the upcoming chapter is ready to unleash the legendary fight we’ve all been anticipating. The next chapter might not show the long-teased battle between Roger and Garp versus Rocks, but it will likely set the stage for it.
Dragon’s survival and his desperate efforts to protect the children are going to gain more focus, will gain more focus, hinting at his early steps toward becoming the Revolutionary leader. At the same time, the mysterious God Knights remain a wild card. Their supernatural designs and frightening powers suggest Chapter 1162 might reveal their true abilities.
The chapter may focus on Rocks, revealing what happened to his wife and son, who were being hunted by the Celestial Dragons. A theory suggests that Rocks will discover his wife dead, driving him into a rampage across the island and killing everyone in sight. This will then lead to Rogers and Garp teaming up in order to stop him.
One Piece Chapter 1161 Release Date and Countdown Timer
One Piece Chapter 1161 is set to release on Sunday, September 28, 2025, after a short break following Chapter 1160.
Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1161?
You will be able to read One Piece Chapter 1161 on platforms like Manga Plus from Shueisha and Viz Media’s Shonen Jump. Manga Plus offers free access to the latest chapters as they drop in Japan, ensuring no delays for global readers.
Viz Media makes the latest three chapters available to read for free, with a subscription unlocking the entire library. In Japan, the chapter will also be available instantly on Shonen Jump+.
Final thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1161
One Piece Chapter 1161 delivers a stunning blend of action and heartfelt reunions, which takes the God Valley Incident to new heights. From Dragon saving Shanks as an atonement, to Garp’s unbeatable strength, Whitebeard’s intervention, and Rayleigh’s dramatic rescue of Shakky, the chapter is full of moments we will remember for years.
With Chapter 1162 set to escalate the clashes even further, the God Valley story is shaping up to become one of the most iconic arcs in One Piece history.