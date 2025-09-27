One Piece Chapter 1161: How Did Shanks Get Separated from Shamrock?

Summary:

The One Piece Chapter 1161 God Valley flashback finally answered the long-running debate in fandom: how did Shanks get separated from Shamrock? The chapter finally sheds light on the chaotic chain of events that split the Figarland twins, and it’s far more tragic than we could have imagined.

How Did Shanks Get Separated From Shamrock?

Dragon saving Shanks and Shamrock in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

In the God Valley flashback, we see Dragon on a mission to rescue Shanks and Shamrock, honoring a promise he made to their mother, who was killed by Figarland Garling. Although he succeeded in rescuing them from the Celestial Dragon in charge, he couldn’t get far.

A devastating laser from Saint Maffey, a Holy Knight, struck him down. He collapsed to the ground with the babies. The fall caused Shanks to hit his head and lose consciousness, away from Maffey’s view.

Why Did Saint Maffey Only Take Shamrock?

Whoever told Maffey to get the kids seemingly forgot to mention there were 2 and it's low-key hilarious #ONEPIECE1161 pic.twitter.com/3wEeJpn0iR — 🔅Blue Majin | COMMS OPEN 💜🔥 (@sanji_joestar) September 26, 2025

Maffey referred to Dragon as a “Marine holding a baby,” which suggests she only noticed one child. Shanks’ unconscious state prevented him from being seen by her.

In Chapter 1161, we can see Shanks pressed against Dragon’s chest, while Shamrock was visible in the other arm. Had Maffey realized there were two babies, her attack might have ended both their lives. But it seems like she thought it was just one baby.

When Whitebeard attacks her, it gives Dragon an opening to run away with Shanks, leaving Shamrock with Maffey. This incident explains why Shamrock was raised by Figarland Garling to become a future Commander of the Holy Knights, while Shanks grew up with Roger’s crew and eventually became a Yonko.

What Does This Mean for Shanks and Shamrock’s Future?

Shanks and Shamrock as seen in One Piece Chapter 1158 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The shocking revelation that Shamrock and Shanks are twins completely rewrites their family’s legacy. Shamrock’s status as the Holy Knights’ Commander puts him as a direct enforcer of the Celestial Dragons, while Shanks’ journey made him one of the Yonko.

Their separation at God Valley placed them on completely different tracks, one constrained by allegiance to the World Government, the other forging his own path as a pirate emperor.

The clash between these two brothers now feels inevitable, and when it happens, it could become one of the defining battles of One Piece.