One Piece Chapter 1161: How Did Shanks Get Separated from Shamrock?

The God Valley flashback reveals how chaos split the Figarland twins, shaping their fates forever.

by Umair Nakade
Umair Nakade

Summary:

  • One Piece Chapter 1161 finally answers the mystery of Shanks and Shamrock’s heartbreaking God Valley separation.
  • Dragon’s failed rescue mission tragically split the Figarland twins, setting Shanks and Shamrock on opposing life paths.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about how Shamrock got separated from Shanks in God Valley.
The One Piece Chapter 1161 God Valley flashback finally answered the long-running debate in fandom: how did Shanks get separated from Shamrock? The chapter finally sheds light on the chaotic chain of events that split the Figarland twins, and it’s far more tragic than we could have imagined.

How Did Shanks Get Separated From Shamrock?

A still from One Piece - One Piece Chapter 1161: How Did Shamrock Get Separated from Shanks?
Dragon saving Shanks and Shamrock in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

In the God Valley flashback, we see Dragon on a mission to rescue Shanks and Shamrock, honoring a promise he made to their mother, who was killed by Figarland Garling. Although he succeeded in rescuing them from the Celestial Dragon in charge, he couldn’t get far.

A devastating laser from Saint Maffey, a Holy Knight, struck him down. He collapsed to the ground with the babies. The fall caused Shanks to hit his head and lose consciousness, away from Maffey’s view.

Why Did Saint Maffey Only Take Shamrock?

Maffey referred to Dragon as a “Marine holding a baby,” which suggests she only noticed one child. Shanks’ unconscious state prevented him from being seen by her. 

In Chapter 1161, we can see Shanks pressed against Dragon’s chest, while Shamrock was visible in the other arm. Had Maffey realized there were two babies, her attack might have ended both their lives. But it seems like she thought it was just one baby.

When Whitebeard attacks her, it gives Dragon an opening to run away with Shanks, leaving Shamrock with Maffey. This incident explains why Shamrock was raised by Figarland Garling to become a future Commander of the Holy Knights, while Shanks grew up with Roger’s crew and eventually became a Yonko.

What Does This Mean for Shanks and Shamrock’s Future?

A still from One Piece - One Piece Chapter 1161: How Did Shamrock Get Separated from Shanks?
Shanks and Shamrock as seen in One Piece Chapter 1158 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The shocking revelation that Shamrock and Shanks are twins completely rewrites their family’s legacy. Shamrock’s status as the Holy Knights’ Commander puts him as a direct enforcer of the Celestial Dragons, while Shanks’ journey made him one of the Yonko.

Their separation at God Valley placed them on completely different tracks, one constrained by allegiance to the World Government, the other forging his own path as a pirate emperor.

The clash between these two brothers now feels inevitable, and when it happens, it could become one of the defining battles of One Piece.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

