One Piece Chapter 1162 Preview: It’s Imu Vs Rocks

Summary:

Imu finally joins the battlefield, unleashing chaos that threatens to rewrite One Piece history forever.

Rocks, Kaido, and Whitebeard unite against Imu, setting up one of the series’ greatest battles yet.

Here’s what this preview reveals about One Piece Chapter 1162.

I can’t believe what I just read in One Piece Chapter 1162. After a sudden one-week break, Oda came back with an action-packed chapter. Judging by the preview, this chapter seems set to focus more on action than on lore. Imu has finally entered the battlefield, and he is fighting none other than the infamous Rocks Pirates. Let’s take a detailed look at what the One Piece Chapter 1162 preview reveals.

One Piece Chapter 1162 Preview: Kaido Eats His Devil Fruit

Kaido as seen in Wano | Credits: Toei Animation

Chapter 1162 begins with Rocks rescuing Blackbeard (Teach) and Eris, his wife, during the chaos of the Native Hunting Competition. After reuniting with them, Eris tells Rocks to meet them in Lulusia.

If you’ve forgotten, Lulusia is the island that Imu wiped out using an ancient weapon, most likely Uranus, powered by the Mother Flame. This island is very close to the Holy Land of Mariejois.

The next scene connects us to Kuma’s past, where Big Mom snatches the Azure Dragon Fruit from Ivankov. We all thought that Big Mom took that Devil Fruit with the intention of giving it to Kaido. However, it turns out we were completely wrong.

She actually intended to give that Devil Fruit to her son, Katakuri. The chapter reveals that Kaido ambushes Big Mom and devours the Devil Fruit himself, gaining the power to transform into an azure dragon.

Rocks vs. Figarland Garling Battle Takes Place in Chapter 1162

Figarland Garling during his younger days | Credits: Toei Animation

The highlight of the chapter comes when Rocks gets into a battle with Garling. Until this moment, we all thought Rayleigh would be the one to fight Garling, but it seems like Oda had some different plans in mind.

Although the preview doesn’t reveal the full battle, it shows that Rocks managed to defeat Figarland Garling. This just shows how powerful Rocks was during the God Valley.

Imu Enters the Battle in One Piece Chapter 1162

Imu holding Luffy’s bounty poster near a giant straw hat | Credits: Toei Animation

Chapter 1162 reaches its climax when we see Imu possessing Saturn in his spider form. We saw this happening before in Chapter 1149, when he took control of Gunko in Elbaf.

Aside from that, the chapter also shows the remaining Davy Clan members transforming into demons. The preview doesn’t exactly specify the reason behind it, but it must have something to do with Imu.

At the end of the chapter, we see Whitebeard, Kaido, and Rocks standing together to face Imu. The chapter closes on a bittersweet note, as the One Piece manga will be on break next week.

Source: Pewpiece on X.