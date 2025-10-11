One Piece Chapter 1162: Release Date, Countdown, Preview

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1162 reveals a lot about Rocks D. Xebec’s power and sheds light on his wife, Eris.

Imu’s shocking appearance through Saturn sets the stage for an epic clash to witness in upcoming chapters.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1162 and when it will release.

One Piece Chapter 1162 was nothing short of a masterpiece. As the title suggests, God Valley Battle Royal (G·V·B·R), it delivered a full-scale battle royale between Pirates and Marines. It also set the stage for the Rocks Pirates’ confrontation with Imu herself.

It’s looking to be one of the most defining moments in the manga’s history. Here’s a breakdown of what happens and when you can read it officially.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1162

Kaido, Rocks, and Whitebeard vs. Imu | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1162, titled “G·V·B·R (God Valley Battle Royal),” began with Rayleigh carrying Shakky out of the battle, with Shiki making sure that no pirates attack them recklessly.

Meanwhile, Garp is stunned by the devastating number of civilian casualties caused during the events at God Valley. He contacts Sengoku for more details, highlighting the moral and strategic dilemmas faced by the Marines.

RELATED:

On the battlefield, Rocks D. Xebec rescues Eris and Teach while Garling and other members of the Davy Clan pursue them, many of whom are now transformed into monstrous beings. Rocks fights mercilessly, killing the remaining Davy Clan and even his own family members to save his family and ensure their escape. Eris promises to meet him in Lulusia Island later.

What to Expect from One Piece Chapter 1162

Garp as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

Chapter 1162 features multiple shocking moments. Big Mom manages to acquire the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon, thinking of giving it to Katakuri. However, she ends up being attacked by Kaido, who devours the Devil Fruit immediately and reverts to his iconic dragon form.

Meanwhile, Imu manifests through Saint Saturn in a terrifying spider-like form, leaving even Garp and Roger speechless with the sheer level of Haki.

Rocks, Whitebeard, and Kaido unite to fight against the overwhelming power of Imu, even though they have nothing to gain from it. The chapter ends as Rocks declares, “This is the world itself,” as he gazes out upon Imu, and solidifies the moment as being among the most crucial in the One Piece saga.

Additionally, the chapter highlights Garp’s moral stance. Though being a high-ranking Marine, he is horrified to see the sheer number of casualties of civilians and starts questioning the World Government, showing the depth of his integrity and setting up future conflicts.

RELATED:

History as shown by the World Government | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1162 is set to be released on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST, following a brief delay due to Eiichiro Oda’s health. Here’s where to catch the chapter internationally:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, October 12, 2025 2:00 PM Mexico (CST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 1:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, October 12, 2025 3:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 7:00 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 8:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 8:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 10:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, October 12, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Monday, October 13, 2025 12:30 AM Singapore (SGT) Monday, October 13, 2025 12:30 AM South Korea (KST) Monday, October 13, 2025 1:30 AM Japan (JST) Monday, October 13, 2025 1:30 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, October 13, 2025 2:30 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, October 13, 2025 4:30 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One Piece Chapter 1162:

It’s worth noting that this release marks the beginning of another scheduled break, meaning Chapter 1163 will come out two weeks later, on October 26, 2025. This is part of Oda’s usual schedule to maintain his health while keeping the storytelling sharp and suspenseful. It’s going to be a tough weekend for One Piece fans, as the anime will be on a scheduled break during this time.

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1162

Rocks meeting Imu in One Piece Chapter 1155 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1162 will be available to read legally on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Both platforms provide official translations as soon as chapters are released, so that you can stay up to date while supporting Oda.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1162

One Piece Chapter 1162 was more than just a flashback chapter. It gave us a closer look at the tremendous power of Rocks, who was able to defeat Garling, who had regeneration ability. It also finally shed light on how Kaido acquired his Devil Fruit.

For a long time, we assumed Big Mom intended to give Kaido the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon. However, the latest chapter clarifies that she never planned to do so. It’s possible she had another Devil Fruit in mind for Kaido, reserving this one for Katakuri instead.

With the cover story concluding in this chapter, a new adventure may begin in the next installment. Meanwhile, the God Valley Incident has now reached its peak point with Kaido, Whitebeard, and Rocks uniting to face Imu. Get ready, because the next chapter promises an all-out battle between these incredible powerhouses.