One Piece Chapter 1162: Was the God Valley Incident a Fight Against Imu? Explained

We’ve been waiting for this moment since the God Valley flashback began, and One Piece Chapter 1162 finally delivers. Eiichiro Oda shifts the focus to one of the most anticipated showdowns in One Piece history: Rocks D. Xebec vs Imu.

The chapter doesn’t just show a battle. It tears open the curtain on the very foundation of the World Government and the truth they’ve buried for centuries.

From Kaido’s shocking betrayal of Big Mom to Imu’s terrifying control over Saturn, the chapter throws you into the middle of the action. It’s no longer just another flashback; it’s the actual war that defined the pirate era. Standing at the epicenter is Rocks, the man who was bold enough to go against ‘the world itself.’

Could Rocks’ Final Stand Against Imu Be the True Origin of the Pirate Era?

The Rocks Pirates as seen in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The tension in Chapter 1162 grows as Rocks charges through the carnage in God Valley. He rescues Eris and their son, Teach, proving that even the toughest pirate is capable of compassion.

You can feel his desperation as he carries them away, only to be pursued by Garling and his demonic Davy clan army. Rocks takes them down one by one, leaving Garling coughing up blood on the ground. What’s shocking about the scene is that this demon army contained Rocks’ father and grandmother, whom he had to fight to save his family.

But Rocks doesn’t just stop there. His ambition is much greater; Imu. When he sees the dark silhouette possessing Saturn’s monstrous spider body, you know this fight is going to be epic.

Imu as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Then comes the moment fans have been waiting for: Whitebeard and Kaido join Rocks, Kaido now in his full dragon form after stealing the Azure Dragon Devil Fruit right out of Big Mom’s hands. Whitebeard asks Rocks who they’re fighting, and Rocks replies, “The world itself.” That single line changes everything we thought we knew about Imu and the Void Century.

He even admits that they won’t gain anything by siding with him, but Whitebeard and Kaido just laugh it off. Their laughter amid the chaos is both defiant and emotional, a symbol of their unbreakable bond. For once, it’s not about power or reward. They fight together simply because they choose to, against an enemy no one else dares to face.

What Is Imu’s True Nature in One Piece Chapter 1162?

Imu holding Luffy’s bounty poster near a giant straw hat | Credits: Toei Animation

The presence of Imu in this chapter is nothing short of frightening. In the possessed body of Saturn, we see flickers of glowing eyes in the shadows; an entity that isn’t just human, but something beyond existence itself.

As the Davy family mutates into demonic forms under Imu’s influence, it becomes clear that this being might represent pure chaos, the beginning and the end of all creation.

Even Garp and Roger, who bear witness to this power, are rattled. Garp calls Sengoku in disbelief, indignant at the sheer civilian casualties. Sengoku tells him that a Navy officer once confronted him about it, and that officer was never seen again.

You can sense his horror when he realizes that the Navy has been blind to the truth. It turns out that the alleged “hunt game” is something much sinister, a guise for a massacre that was orchestrated by Imu’s will.

This chapter finally reveals why Garp despises being called the “Hero of the Marines” after this incident. He might think that he was just a pawn playing his part in the inhuman act of world government and celestial dragons.

Was the God Valley Incident Really About Rocks or Roger?

Rocks vs Harald | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

By the time the smoke clears, you understand why Rocks became a legend. He admits that siding with him offers no benefit, yet Whitebeard fights alongside him anyway, with Kaido joining them a minute later. Their laughter in the face of death hits harder than any punch or explosion. It was never about glory, but about conviction.

Oda doesn’t need to show the full outcome to make the moment unforgettable. The emotion, betrayal, and mystery that revolve around Imu’s true form all indicate one thing: the God Valley Incident was never about Roger or Garp’s victory; it was about Rocks standing against the world’s most terrifying truth.

Rocks Pirates | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1162 will officially release on October 12, 2025, for international readers worldwide (October 13, Japan). You can read it for free on Manga Plus and Viz Media.

The chapter concludes with a one-week break, giving us the time to digest one of the most intense chapters in years. Between the transformation of Kaido, the frighteningly menacing power of Imu, and Rocks’ final stand, this moment will go down as one of the greatest in One Piece’s history.

