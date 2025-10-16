One Piece Chapter 1163 Delayed: Here’s When It Will Release Now

Summary:

Eiichiro Oda is taking a short break this week, delaying the release of One Piece Chapter 1163.

This chapter will feature the highly anticipated clash of Rocks, Whitebeard, and Kaido against the World, Imu.

Here’s why Chapter 1163 got delayed and when it will be released now.

Bad news, pirates! You’ll have to wait a bit longer for the next chapter of the God Valley flashback, as One Piece Chapter 1163 has been officially delayed. The delay comes at a crucial point in the story, just as Rocks, Kaido, and Whitebeard prepare to face off against Imu. We all know this clash is going to be talked about for years to come among One Piece fans. So, let’s have a look at when One Piece Chapter 1163 will be released after this delay.

Why One Piece Chapter 1163 Got Delayed?

Rocks, Kaido, and Whitebeard | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

After One Piece Chapter 1162 finally dropped on October 12, 2025, many expected the next issue to follow immediately. However, Shueisha has confirmed that One Piece Chapter 1163 will not be released this week due to a scheduled break by Oda-sensei.

While we were relieved to hear Oda had recovered from his earlier health issues, it seems he’s taking another short rest to ensure he doesn’t overwork himself.

While the unexpected Chapter 1162 delay was unusual, this break is part of Oda’s regular pattern, as he usually takes a short rest after every two or three chapters. The official One Piece X (formerly Twitter) account has already announced that Chapter 1163 will be released on Sunday, October 26, 2025. It’s right on schedule with the regular timing of Weekly Shonen Jump.

When Will One Piece Chapter 1163 Release Now?

One Piece Chapter 1163 will be released on October 26 at 11:00 AM PT for free on MANGA Plus and Viz Media. That’s why the long-awaited battle between Imu and Rocks D. Xebec will have to wait a bit longer.

It’s definitely a bummer about the delay, but we all can agree that Oda’s health comes first. After all, we definitely don’t want the One Piece journey to end before its time. So, grab a snack, go re-read Chapter 1162, and get ready, because when Chapter 1163 finally arrives, it will deliver another masterpiece worthy of the legacy it’s building.