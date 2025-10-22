One Piece Chapter 1163 Full Summary: Imu Turns Rocks into a Demon

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1163’s full summary has finally arrived, and it packs in some major reveals we have been waiting for. Rocks, Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, Roger, and Garp unite against the greatest threat to humanity, Imu. Reading this chapter makes it feel like the God Valley incident is nearing its end. So, let’s take a look at what Chapter 1163 has in store.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1163?

Kaido, Rocks, and Whitebeard vs. Imu | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1163, titled “Promise,” begins with chaos everywhere on the God Valley Island. Imu, now possessing Saturn’s body, goes on a rampage, killing Pirates and Marines indiscriminately due to his wrath.

In the midst of the carnage, Rocks D. Xebec steps forward, yelling out to Imu in his usual passion. He taunts the self-proclaimed ruler, calling Imu “King of rats,” but Imu recognizes him as the legendary Davy Jones.

Rocks laughs it off, claiming he doesn’t know that person, but reminds Imu that ‘a promise ought to be kept.’ Enraged, Imu vows to erase them from history and create “Mu’s World.” Rocks boldly yells back that the world doesn’t belong to him.

Imu’s Actions Make Garp Question Where His Loyalty Lies

Garp as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

Vice Admiral Garp arrives near the battle with Marines, only to find everyone, even the Navy, being struck down by Imu’s attacks. When asked if they should assist, Garp snaps back, “Of course we should!” but the soldiers hesitate, unsure whether to fight for the pirates or against them.

Meanwhile, the Roger Pirates and the Rocks Pirates are seen facing off. Captain John, wielding the Jiki Jiki no Mi (the same Magnetic Fruit used by Eustass Kid), draws all the nearby treasures towards him using its abilities. Gaban warns the Roger Pirates to protect their blades as metal objects begin to fly toward Captain John’s magnetic pull.

Even in the midst of chaos, Roger charges ahead, determined to reach Imu and Rocks. On the other side, Ganzui, a member of the Rocks crew, attacks Captain John using the Bomu Bomu no Mi (Mr. 5’s Bomb Fruit).

His explosive “Sky Snake Red Cannon” sends John crashing down, ending his treasure hunt. Amid the confusion, Dragon’s weapon is also caught by the magnetic force, knocking him out cold. This separates him from Shanks, who is seen to be climbing a treasure chest.

Garp, Roger, and Rocks Take On Imu Together

Gol D. Roger and Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

As Garp charges ahead, his own Marines try to stop him, cautioning him not to get involved, saying Imu is “the highest authority of the World Government.” Garp spits in defiance, calling Imu vermin and charging forth nonetheless.

Nearby, Kaidou and Linlin (Big Mom) are seen fighting each other. Kaidou asks Rocks to let him fight against Imu, but Linlin attacks him mid-sentence, flying on Zeus and screaming that she’ll kill him first.

Roger arrives at the scene, declaring Imu his target. In an epic double spread page, the greatest names in One Piece history unite. The panel features Garp, Roger, Rocks, Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaidou launching simultaneous attacks on Imu.

Their coordinated attacks include:

Garp unleashes Galaxy Impact

Roger attacks with Divine Departure (Kamusari)

Rocks strike with Pandæmonium (Cursed Abyss)

Whitebeard smashes Space Breaker (Hakua)

Linlin attacks with Ikoku Sovereignty

Kaidou breathes his first-ever Bolo Breath

The blast tears through everything in its path, ripping up the ground and even appearing to destroy Imu’s body. But the victory remains short-lived.

Imu Uses Domi Reversi on Rocks

Imu as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Despite the combined might of the era’s strongest figures, Imu quickly regenerates. He releases Supreme King Haki that sweeps across the battlefield, knocking numerous pirates and Marines unconscious. Even the strongest among them feels the crushing weight of Imu’s dominance.

Rocks refuses to back down. He cuts Imu to pieces, but to his disgust, it meant nothing. Imu’s dismembered body continues to move and taunt him. And then comes a chilling twist: Imu speaks of seeing Rocks’ wife and son running through the forest, threatening their lives.

Rocks, angry, scream at Imu not to touch them. By mentioning his family, Imu tricks Rocks into letting his guard down and stabs him with two of his tentacles.

As Rocks yelps in pain, Imu says, “You will be the one who wipes out your entire clan.” Those words echo like a curse as Imu allegedly uses Domi Reversi on him.

The Fall of Rocks D. Xebec

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Domi Reversi makes Rocks’ body twist and transform. His fangs grow longer, and his eyes darken, transforming him into something inhuman. Roger, Garp, Whitebeard, and Linlin watch in shock as Rocks falls to the darkness.

Meanwhile, in a quieter scene, Eris and young Teach (the future Blackbeard) run through the forest, unaware of the fate that has just befallen their family.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1163

One Piece Chapter 1163 gives us one of the most explosive showdowns in the series so far. Imu’s godly powers, the untimely demise of Rocks, Rocks’ tragic fate, and the temporary alliance between legends like Roger and Garp make this chapter an almost mythical weight.

With no break scheduled for next week, we will finally witness the long-teased battle: Roger and Garp versus Rocks.

Source: Pewpiece on X.