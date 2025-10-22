One Piece Chapter 1163 Preview: Rocks gets Domi Reversi by Imu

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1163 is finally here after a short break. The chapter finally features Rocks’ long-awaited clash against Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world. It truly feels like we’ve reached the climax of the God Valley incident, with only a few chapters left before the flashback comes to an end. With Imu pulling an ace up his sleeve, let’s take a closer look at what One Piece Chapter 1163’s preview reveals.

One Piece Chapter 1163: Promise

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1163 starts with Imu (possessing Saturn) calling Rocks “Davy Jones,” to which Rocks replies that he isn’t him. It seems that Imu has done his research on Rocks ever since Rocks broke into Mary Geoise.

Rocks mentions a certain promise that’s destined to be fulfilled. The preview doesn’t shed much light on what it is, but it might have something to do with the mysterious Will of D.

As the trio: Whitebeard, Kaido, and Rocks were about to clash with Imu, Big Mom joined them in the fight. The focus then shifts to the clash between Roger and the Rocks Pirates somewhere around the island. This chapter also teases a confrontation between Captain John and Ganzui.

Imu’s terrifying presence forces Garp and Roger to join the Rocks Pirates to face off against him. In the chapter’s stunning double page, we see Rocks, Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, Roger, and Garp standing side by side, about to strike Imu. However, their powerful attack was of no use as Imu quickly recovered with his regeneration ability.

The chapter ends on one of the biggest cliffhangers in One Piece history. Imu uses Domi Reversi on Rocks and orders him to kill his own family.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1163

Rocks and Roger | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1163 finally answers why Roger and Garp had to team up against Rocks. It turns out they weren’t fighting Rocks at all; their true opponent was Imu. This just goes on to show how broken Imu’s power really is.

The preview has barely scratched the surface of how epic Chapter 1163 will be. With Garp and Roger uniting against the greater threat, it finally sets the stage for the epic clash that went down in history. The clash that made Garp a Marine hero and led to the downfall of the infamous Rocks Pirates.

So, with no break scheduled for next week, we’re all set to witness a legendary battle that changed the course of history forever.

