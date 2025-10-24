One Piece Chapter 1163: Release Date, Countdown, Preview

Summary:

Chapter 1163 sees the strongest pirate alliance face Imu, in possession of St. Saturn’s body, at God Valley.

Rocks D. Xebec’s transformation marks the darkest turn in One Piece’s God Valley flashback.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1163, along with its release date.

The God Valley Incident flashback finally reaches its climax in Chapter 1163 as Eiichiro Oda puts together one of the most intense fights in the series. The greatest names in pirate history join forces as Imu reveals its terrifying Supreme King Haki, turning the whole island into a battleground. One Piece Chapter 1163, titled “Promise,” finally reveals what really happened between Rocks D. Xebec, Garp, Roger, and Imu 38 years ago. From Davy Jones’s connection to Rocks’ fate to Imu’s demonic control, let’s break down chapter 1163.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1163?

Imu possessing Saturn in God Valley | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1163 picks up in the middle of the battle, with Imu, possessing Saint Saturn’s body, launching indiscriminate attacks on both Marines and pirates. Even Garp’s forces are confused as to whose side to take as chaos takes over the island.

Meanwhile, Rocks confronts Imu directly, who calls him Davy Jones, revealing a mysterious connection to the long-rumored Davy clan. He denies it but hints at an old “promise” they both know must be fulfilled.

RELATED:

An all-out war follows, with Captain John of the Rocks Pirates using the Jiki Jiki no Mi, the very same magnetic Devil Fruit eaten by Kid, to pull in treasure across the island. Ganzui takes him down using Bomu Bomu no Mi’s abilities after realizing Captain John had no intention of splitting the treasure with the rest of the crew.

Elsewhere, Dragon gets knocked out and separated from Shanks, who takes cover inside a treasure chest as chaos erupts. It is worth noting that Shanks, even as a child, was unfazed by Imu’s Supreme King Haki.

The Greatest Alliance in One Piece History

Whitebeard, Rocks, and Kaido | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The highlight of the chapter comes when legendary names in the history of the pirate era join forces against Imu. Garp, Roger, Rocks, Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido unleash their ultimate moves: Galaxy Impact, Kamusari, Pandæmonium, Hakua, Ikoku Sovereignty, and Dragon Bolo Breath in one of the most jaw-dropping panels ever.

It ends up destroying Imu’s body entirely, but proves to be useless, as Imu regenerates instantly and unleashes an overwhelming wave of Conqueror’s Haki that wipes nearly everyone nearby.

RELATED:

After hearing Imu talk about his family running across the island forest, Rocks slices him apart, but even that proves futile. Imu’s body reforms, and he taunts Rocks cruelly that he would kill his own family for him.

Using his terrifying ability called Domi Reversi, Imu pierces Rocks with black tentacles and turns him into a demon, commanding him to kill his family. The chapter ends with Rocks beginning to transform into a demon, his fangs growing as his wife Eris and young Teach (Blackbeard) flee through the forest. This brings us almost to the end of the God Valley flashback, with all that is left to watch is Rocks’ fall at the hands of Roger and Garp.

Rocks D. Xebec as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1163 will be released on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. Here’s when you can read One Piece Chapter 1163 in your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, October 26, 2025 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, October 26, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, October 26, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, October 26, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, October 26, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, October 26, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, October 26, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, October 27, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, October 27, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, October 27, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, October 27, 2025 3:00 AM

The good news? There’s no break next week, so you can expect One Piece Chapter 1164 to follow right on schedule.

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1163

Eris and Teach as seen in One Piece Chapter 1162 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda / Art by: JojoMejo on X

One Piece Chapter 1163 can officially be read as soon as it drops on Viz Media and MANGA Plus. Both platforms publish new chapters for free and in high-quality English translation.

Given how monumental this chapter is to the God Valley flashback, reading it from official sources is the best way to truly experience and support Oda’s detailed artwork and storytelling as intended.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1163

One Piece Chapter 1163 is shaping up to be one of the most crucial entries of the entire saga. It not only showcases the strongest alliance in One Piece history but also gives hints at Imu’s goal as he mentions “Mu’s World.”

With Rocks transforming into a demon and the God Valley Incident heading toward a bloody conclusion, the stakes have never been higher. Chapter 1163 is set to release on October 26, 2025, on Viz Media and MANGA Plus, so don’t miss it.