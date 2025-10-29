Home » Anime » One Piece Chapter 1164 Preview: Rocks vs. Garp and Roger Begins

One Piece Chapter 1164 Preview: Rocks vs. Garp and Roger Begins

As Rocks loses control to Imu’s dark spell, Roger and Garp prepare for their legendary showdown.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Chapter 1164 sets up Roger and Garp’s legendary battle against Demon Rocks at God Valley.
  • Imu’s Domi Reversi pushes Rocks into madness, causing a rampage on the island.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about the One Piece Chapter 1164 preview.
One Piece Chapter 1164 Preview: Rocks vs. Garp and Roger Begins

After Rocks D. Xebec was turned into a demon by Imu’s Domi Reversi in the previous chapter, his rampage begins in Chapter 1164. The preview gives us a brief look at how the legendary battle between Roger, Garp, and Rocks begins. As the God Valley Incident nears its end, here’s what the One Piece Chapter 1164 preview reveals.

One Piece Chapter 1164 Preview Reveals The Will of D.

A still from One Piece - One Piece Chapter 1164 Preview: Rocks vs. Garp and Roger Begins
Gol D. Roger and Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Chapter 1164 preview shows Xebec telling Imu that Davy Jones was the former King of the World. And what followed was one of the biggest revelations. The D. actually stands for ‘Davy,’ as Rocks describes it: ‘Will of Davy.’ He then confronts Imu and asks whether he is more afraid of Joyboy or Davy Jones. 

Even though Rocks tried to resist Imu’s demonic transformation spell, it turned him into a complete demon with no sense of himself. After this transformation, he defeats Big Mom and Kaido, who may have tried to stop him.

RELATED:

We see him throwing Kaido into a nearby mountain, kicking Big Mom away, and then going up against Whitebeard. The fight between these two is so intense that it begins shattering parts of the island.

Meanwhile, Kuma saves Eris, and Teach escapes the island using his Paw-Paw Devil Fruit. This finally explains how Teach (Blackbeard) managed to survive the God Valley Incident despite the Celestial Dragons being after his life.

A still from One Piece - One Piece Chapter 1164 Preview: Rocks vs. Garp and Roger Begins
Rocks D. Xebec as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

With his family no longer on the Island, Imu orders Rocks to kill everyone on the Island instead. He may have given this order since many pirates and marines saw him in action, just as he was after Sabo’s life when he discovered the truth about them and Imu’s identity.

Unable to control his actions, Rocks asks Roger and Garp to kill him instead. This finally sets the stage for their legendary battle that ultimately brought an end to Rocks’ life.

RELATED:

The preview also teases Shiki attacking Ganzui to seize all the treasure for himself. We get to see a glimpse of Ganzui and Captain John being severely injured.

This is all that has been revealed in the preview so far. Although it doesn’t reveal much about the chapter, it’s likely the second-to-last God Valley chapter before the final one arrives next week. Rest assured, there won’t be any break next week schedule for One Piece.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1164

With so little shared about Chapter 1164 in this preview, we urge readers to wait full summary, which may drop in the next 24 hours. Chapter 1164 has done a great job of laying the foundation for the climax of the God Valley Incident. And with no break schedule for next week, it won’t be long before these legends clash.

Source: Pewpice on X.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

You may also like

One Piece Anime to Go on a Long Break After...

Say Goodbye to Weekly One Piece Releases: Anime to Adopt...

Vegapunk’s Final Words: All 13 One Piece Secrets He Revealed

Imu’s Domi Reversi Explained: How It Turns Everyone Into Demons

Fans Harass One-Punch Man Season 3 Director Into Deleting His...

One Piece Episode 1147: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Ending Explained: Is...

One Piece Chapter 1163 Finally Explains Why Roger and Garp...

One Piece Chapter 1163: Release Date, Countdown, Preview

One Piece Chapter 1163 Full Summary: Imu Turns Rocks into...