One Piece Chapter 1164: Release Date, Countdown, Preview

One Piece Chapter 1164 shows Garp and Roger teaming up to stop Xebec’s rampage.

The chapter redefines the God Valley Incident and hints at the origins of the “Will of D.”

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1164, along with when it will release.

The God Valley Incident storyline is finally reaching its conclusion. One Piece Chapter 1164 starts right off from Imu’s terrifying attack and the shocking events of Chapter 1163, where Rocks D. Xebec was turned into a demon. With the world’s strongest figures clashing on a single island, Eiichiro Oda has turned one of One Piece’s greatest mysteries into a devastating emotional showdown. This is not another chapter; it is the point where the legends of Roger, Garp, and Rocks cross to create history itself. Let’s break down One Piece chapter 1164’s release date, preview, and countdown timer.

What Happened in One Piece Chapter 1163?

Imu possessing Saturn in One Piece Chapter 1163 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1163, titled “Promise,” showed the Marines in total disarray as Saint Saturn’s body became the vessel for Imu to launch his attack on both Marines and pirates alike. Garp realizes he is seeing something beyond human understanding and decides to fight it, even though defying such power means opposing the highest authority in the world.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in God Valley, it was a proper battlefield. Rocks Pirates were starting to crumble from the inside as Captain John revealed himself to be the previous user of the Jiki Jiki no Mi, using its magnetic powers to steal treasure, only to be attacked by Ganzui, the earlier user of the Bomu Bomu no Mi.

Garp, Roger, Rocks, Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido using their ultimate moves in One Piece Chapter 1163 double spread page | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Roger, Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, Garp, and Rocks briefly unite to attack Imu. Their combined attack unleashed a massive wave of Conqueror’s Haki. However, Imu effortlessly regenerates.

Then, amidst the destruction, Imu uses his mysterious ability called Domi Reversi, which turns Rocks into a demon, commanding him to kill his own family. The chapter ended on a haunting note: Rocks’ fangs grew as he turned, with Roger and Garp in shock.

What Will Happen in One Piece Chapter 1164?

History as shown by the World Government | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1164, titled “Davy’s Blood,” continues this tragedy. Even after being attacked by Domi Reversi, it doesn’t turn Rocks into a demon quickly. He continued to taunt Imu, claiming that the previous king of the world was Davy D. Jones.

He further says that Imu fears that one day someone will inherit his will and fulfill the promise, and asks who he fears the most, Joyboy or Davy D. Jones.

What triggers Rocks’ transformation is Imu mentioning his plans to turn Elbaf’s giants into his soldiers. After this, Rocks loses his senses and fights his own crew. He slams Kaido into the mountain and sends Big Mom flying away with his sword attack. He goes up against Whitebeard, causing the entire island to shake, with parts of the hills crumbling apart.

Rocks vs Whitebeard as seen in One Piece Chapter 1164 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

He then goes on to kill his own family, who were trying to escape the island. Just before Rocks could strike, Kuma uses his Paw-Paw Fruit to teleport Eris and a young Teach to safety.

In his final moments, Rocks uses what may have been the “Voice of All Things” to telepathically reach Roger and Garp. He begs them to kill him before Imu can completely take control of his body. The chapter ends with Garp and Roger ready to face the most painful battle ever: Roger and Garp versus Rocks D. Xebec.

Rocks, Garp, and Roger at God Valley in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1164 will be released on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST. Here’s when to catch Chapter 1164 according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, November 2, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, November 2, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, November 2, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, November 2, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, November 2, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, November 3, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, November 3, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, November 3, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, November 3, 2025 3:00 AM

Where Can You Read One Piece Chapter 1164?

Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1164 will be available to read legally and for free on MANGA Plus and Viz Media once it drops. Both sites make the latest three chapters available for free, allowing you to catch up instantly while supporting Oda’s work.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1164

One Piece Chapter 1164 is not just a flashback but an emotional climax to the God Valley Incident, starting from the sad fall of Rocks D. Xebec to the fateful decision of Roger and Garp.

Eiichiro Oda turned what we once believed was a mere legend into a heart-wrenching tragedy that may hold the key to the ‘Will of D.’ itself.