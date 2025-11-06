One Piece Chapter 1165 Full Summary: God Valley Incident Finally Ends

Summary:

Roger and Garp unleash their final attack against Rocks D. Xebec, ending the God Valley Incident.

Imu orders God Valley’s complete erasure as the World Government covers up the truth.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1165.

The full summary of One Piece Chapter 1165 has finally surfaced, giving us a detailed look at what happens during the epic battle between Rocks D. Xebec, Roger, and Garp. This chapter marks the end of the legendary God Valley Incident with the fall of Rocks. With a lot revealed in the full summary of Chapter 1165, let’s break it down in detail.

One Piece Chapter 1165 Full Summary

Xebex vs Roger and Garp as seen in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1165 begins with Garp asking Roger whether he is also hearing Rocks’ voice. This cleared up the confusion many fans had after the previous chapter. In Chapter 1164, Garp wasn’t shown covering his ears when hearing Rocks through the Voice of All Things, leading many to debate whether he actually possessed the ability or not.

After this, the battle between the three finally begins. According to the summary, Rocks effortlessly nullifies all their attacks using his overwhelming Haki. Their clash releases a massive wave of Conqueror’s Haki across the island and splits the sky above, similar to what we saw during Luffy’s battle with Kaido in Wano.

Despite being badly wounded, the two got back up, removed their cloaks, and got ready to settle things with Rocks. Garp tells Roger that he originally planned to capture both him and Rocks on the island, while Roger admits he came to rescue Shakky and claim the treasure. However, the situation has now forced them to team up instead.

The Rocks Pirates Disband with Everyone Leaving God Valley

The Rocks Pirates as seen in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Meanwhile, Rayleigh takes Shakky to safety on their ship, while other members of the Roger Pirates gather the treasure they discovered on the island. We see Shiki announcing the end of the Rocks Pirates, given the dire circumstances.

Linlin and Kaido are seen having a chat somewhere around the island. Linlin yells at him, saying he owes her a lifetime debt, while Kaido brushes it off, claiming he won that Devil Fruit fair and square in their competition.

Next, we see Newgate meeting a pirate named Polo Gram, the captain of the Polo Pirates. His appearance looks quite similar to Marco’s, with many speculating that he might be his father. Polo tells Newgate that he’s a big fan and invites him to join his him now that his crew has fallen apart. However, Newgate brushes him off, telling him to get lost.

History as shown by the World Government | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Other members of the Rocks Pirates, like Stussy, Ganzui, and Gill Baster, are seen running away from the island with treasures. Gill Baster is seen to be accompanied by a ghost similar to one that tags along with Perona, speculating theories that he might have had the same Devil Fruit at that time.

Meanwhile, in one of the Marines’ battleships, we see Dragon threatening a high-ranking Marine soldier with a rifle, ordering him to take aboard the surviving civilians on the ship with them.

Imu Orders God Valley’s Erasure as the World Government Covers Up the Truth

Imu possessing Saturn in God Valley | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

After rescuing Shakky and gathering most of the treasure, Gaban and Rayleigh set out to look for Roger while ordering their crew to leave the island.

Imu appears to have changed form in this chapter, restoring Saturn’s body to its normal state, though he remains possessed by him. As he departs the island aboard a World Government ship, he gives the order to erase God Valley from existence, similar to a buster call.

The Marines from G-11 and Cipher Pol 6 work together to erase all records of the island and the Native Hunting Competition, ensuring the truth never comes to light. This is the reason why the God Valley Incident is only known by a few individuals.

Rocks vs. Roger and Garp

Gol D. Roger and Rocks D. Xebec | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The battle between the three rages on, causing another massive mountain in God Valley to crumble. With none of their attacks working on Rocks, Roger suggests they put everything into one final, combined strike. They both know that if this fails, they’re doomed.

With both agreeing on the plan, Roger unleashes an attack called Hinokagutsuchi no Ace, while Garp attacks with Infinitum Explosion. They both continuously attack Rocks, with Garp throwing several punches at him, similar to Luffy’s Gomu Gomu no Gatling, while Roger repeatedly attacks him with his infused Haki sword.

This move finally brings down Rocks. After they defeat him, Roger asks Garp to join his crew now that he has gone up against the World Government. However, Garp refuses his offer, saying that if he leaves, there would be no one left to protect the Navy soldiers.

Rocks D. Xebec Gets Defeated by Roger and Garp

Chapter 1165 ends with Rocks’ defeat, with the narrator talking about the incident. The World Government does its best to erase everything that happened in the God Valley. However, knowing how big the Rocks Pirates were during their era, the news of their downfall and disbandment following Rocks D. Xebec’s fall sends shockwaves across the world.

