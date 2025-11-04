One Piece Chapter 1165 Preview: The Fall of Rocks D. Xebec

Summary:

The God Valley Incident reaches its explosive finale as Roger and Garp take on Xebec.

Roger and Garp’s final combined attack decides the fate of Xebec and the entire island.

Here’s a brief summary of One Piece Chapter 1165.

After building up the legendary battle between Rocks D. Xebec and the duo of Roger and Garp in the previous chapter, Chapter 1165 finally shows how the clash unfolded. This chapter also marks the defeat of Rocks and the separation of his crew. Let’s break down everything that will happen in One Piece Chapter 1165.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1165?

Xebex vs Roger and Garp as seen in One Piece Chapter 1164 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda / Coloring by: @Greiish on X

Chapter 1165 preview starts with Shiki declaring the end of the legendary Rocks Pirates, as the remaining members all go their separate ways. It’s also shown that Ganzui is still alive despite taking a deadly blow from Shiki in the previous chapter.

We then see Roger and Garp commanding their crew and soldiers to go back to safety, as the two join forces to take on Rocks head-on in an epic battle that spans several pages.

Meanwhile, we see Kaido and Linlin having a chat, where she reminds him that he owes her a lifetime debt for stealing a Mythical Devil Fruit from her. After this, both go their separate ways.

Next, we see Whitebeard meeting a man named Polo Gram, who appears to be Marco’s father. We even got a glimpse of him in the previous chapter, where he was seen fighting against the Rocks Pirates.

#ONEPIECE1165

Dude is indeed Marco father.

Whitebeard left God Valley together with him.

He might be one of the pirates who heard about the treasure and Shakky in the newspaper, prompting him to come and claim it. Some theories even suggest that he might be one of Roger’s crew members. Polo Gram says that he is a big fan of Whitebeard and asks to team up with him.

We then head toward the battlefield, where Imu orders to destroy everything on the God Valley Island. It’s not mentioned specifically to whom Imu gives the order, though it might be the Knights of God.

Rocks D. Xebec vs. Roger and Garp in One Piece Chapter 1165

#ONEPIECE1165



BRIEF SPOILERS FOR ONEPIECE CHAPTER 1165 BY ME. pic.twitter.com/uRNmgAlEas — Pew (@pewpiece) November 4, 2025

Xebec displays an immensely powerful Conqueror’s Haki during his fight against Roger and Garp. His Haki is so overwhelming that it completely negates all of their attacks. This leaves them with no choice but to bet on their final combined attack, knowing fully well that if it doesn’t work, there is no stopping Xebec.

Garp’s move resembles that of Luffy’s Elephant Gatling, whereas Roger channels his haki through his sword. This combined attack is somewhat similar to the one we saw in One Piece Film: Red, where Luffy and Shanks fought side by side to defeat Uta (as shown in the embedded video above).

Chapter 1165 ends with Xebec’s defeat. After he falls, a dark, demonic energy seeps out of his body. With this, the legendary battle at God Valley finally comes to an end, with a break scheduled for next week.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1165 Preview

Rocks, Garp, and Roger at God Valley in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

With the battle between Xebec, Roger, and Garp finally coming to an end in Chapter 1165, the next chapter will likely focus on its aftermath. It seems like the God Valley Incident is finally over, and now the story will shift towards what happened at Elbaf 14 years ago.

Keep in mind, this is just a preview of Chapter 1165. A detailed summary will likely drop within the next 24 hours, so stay tuned and don’t miss the official chapter release on November 9.