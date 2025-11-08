One Piece Chapter 1165: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

Roger and Garp finally team up to defeat the demonized Rocks D. Xebec in One Piece Chapter 1165.

Imu wipes God Valley from existence, burying the truth and turning it into legend.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1165 and its release date and time.

The moment we have all been waiting for so long to witness is finally here in One Piece Chapter 1165, as Garp and Roger team up to take on Rocks D. Xebec in God Valley. This incident shaped the paths of future legends like Garp and Kaido, who went on to make their names known worldwide afterward. At the same time, though, it also marks the fall of one of the greatest pirates ever to set foot on land, Rocks D. Xebec. Let’s break down what happens in Chapter 1165 and when it will release.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1165?

Rocks vs. Garp and Roger as seen in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1165 picks up where the previous one left off: Garp asking Roger if he’s hearing Rocks’ voice. That short question confirms that Garp can also sense the Voice of All Things. The situation forces them to team up against the great threat, Rocks D. Xebec.

The two launch one attack after another on Rocks, each strike infused with Supreme King Haki. One would think that this duo could overwhelm anyone, but it barely scratches Rocks here. Rocks’ Haki nullifies every attack they unleash. That alone should tell you why this fight is considered one of the most terrifying battles in the series.

Their first exchange splits the sky above God Valley, sending Roger and Garp flying into the mountains. They pull themselves back up, bloodied, jackets off, and still determined.

The Rocks Pirates as seen on God Valley | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Meanwhile, the chaos engulfs everyone around them. Rayleigh and the Roger Pirates rescue Shakky and the treasure. Shiki acknowledges that the Rocks Pirates are finished, leading to the crew’s disbandment.

On another part of the island, Linlin yells at Kaido, reminding him that he owes her a “lifelong debt.” Streusen quickly pulls Linlin away, carrying the stolen treasure. Watching them leave, Kaido vows to create a crew where only strength and violence decide everything.

Elsewhere, Newgate encounters the pirate Polo Gram, who looks uncomfortably like a Marco. He introduces himself and tries to recruit him, but gets shut down immediately. Stussy, Ganzui, and Gill Bastar make their escape with treasure, with Perona-like ghost drifting beside Gill Bastar, while Stussy fumes over losing Newgate.

The Final Showdown at God Valley: Garp and Roger vs Rocks

Xebex vs Roger and Garp as seen in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Marines do not stay silent either. Dragon points a rifle at a superior, insisting that the civilians need to board his ship. This moment marks his next step toward the revolutionary path. Rayleigh and Gaban also turn back toward the island in search of Roger and order their crew to escape.

Meanwhile, Imu returns to Saturn’s normal state. He leaves the battlefield and issues an order: God Valley shall be erased from existence. We then see marine forces from G-11 and CP-6 erase all records of the island and its hunting game.

Roger and Garp realize that their individual Haki cannot pierce Rocks’ barrier. Roger proposes an outrageous gamble: to combine every ounce of their Conqueror’s Haki into one strike. If they fail, they die.

Garp agrees anyway. Together, they release a finishing blow, with Roger’s flaming thrusts and Garp’s rapid-fire punches, reminiscent of Luffy’s Gatling. The attack finally breaks through his barrier, knocking Rocks to the ground.

With his darkness gone, the narration declares the end of the Rocks Era. The World Government conceals the truth, but the echoes of this day redefine history.

What to Expect from One Piece Chapter 1166

Eris and Teach as seen in One Piece Chapter 1162 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda / Art by: JojoMejo on X

After the monumental ending of Chapter 1165, One Piece Chapter 1166 will likely focus on the aftermath of the God Valley Incident, and we will get to see how the world reacts to Rocks’ fall and how this event cements the rise of Roger, Garp, and the future Yonko.

This unexpected alliance between Roger and Garp will have lasting consequences that echo throughout history, setting the stage for the rise of the Pirate King’s legend and Garp’s rise as Hero of the Marines.

The erasure of God Valley by Imu will raise questions about the truth behind the Domi Reversi curse and the Davy Clan’s fate. We may also learn what happened to Eris and Teach after Kuma teleported them away. Imu won’t sit still knowing they are alive somewhere.

Imu may dispatch agents to hunt them down, as the World Government did during Ace’s birth. This also explains why Teach joined the Whitebeard Pirates. Hiding behind a monster of a man will likely make the World Government think twice before going after him.

Roger and Garp vs Rocks as seen in One Piece Chapter 1164 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1165 is officially scheduled to be released on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM. Here is the global release schedule:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, November 9, 2025 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, November 9, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, November 9, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, November 9, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, November 9, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, November 9, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, November 9, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, November 9, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, November 9, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, November 9, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, November 9, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, November 9, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, November 10, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, November 10, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, November 10, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, November 10, 2025 3:00 AM

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1165

You will be able to read One Piece Chapter 1165 for free at Viz Media and Shueisha’s Manga Plus. Both officially publish English translations of chapters simultaneously with Japan.

For Japanese readers, the chapter will also be released on Shonen Jump+, a digital platform where all volumes of One Piece are available instantly to read with a monthly subscription. Viz Media allows international readers to access the last three chapters of major series, like One Piece, free of any cost.

Whether you are following on Manga Plus or Viz, these official sources are the best way to stay up to date and also support Eiichiro Oda’s work.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1165

One Piece Chapter 1165 stands among the most emotional and explosive entries in the series to date. Now that the God Valley Incident is very close to conclusion, with just the aftermath remaining, we will finally get to see why Loki was labeled as the Shame of Elbaf and Accursed Prince.