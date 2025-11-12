One Piece Chapter 1166 Delayed: Here’s New Release Date

Summary:

Right after the conclusion of God Valley in One Piece Chapter 1165, we were hit with unexpected news that the manga will be officially on break this week. Eiichiro Oda is taking a short break before releasing Chapter 1166, and honestly, this break couldn’t have come at a more intense point in the story. Following Roger and Garp’s fierce battle against the demonized Rocks D. Xebec, many are eager to know what happens next. Let’s break it down.

Why One Piece Chapter 1166 Got Delayed?

Rocks vs Whitebeard as seen in One Piece Chapter 1164 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

This break follows Oda’s usual pattern of taking a short rest after several consecutive chapters. It can be frustrating to readers, but this is just part of Oda’s schedule to take care of his health and perfect his work. We have seen the way he puts so much effort into his work, often sacrificing rest to maintain the manga’s quality.

This short break gives Oda and readers time to breathe after one of the most emotionally charged arcs in the manga, while the next chapter is very likely to proceed with the aftermath of Rocks’ defeat and possibly return the story to Elbaf.

What Happened in One Piece Chapter 1165?

Garp and Roger’s final attack against Rocks as seen in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1165, “Reverberations,” had one of the most legendary moments in One Piece history. Garp and Roger joined forces against Rocks’s overwhelming Haki, shattering God Valley in the process.

Neither managed to land a decisive hit until their combined strike ended Rocks’s rampage. Meanwhile, Imu ordered the erasure of the island from existence, making sure that the God Valley Incident would never make it into the annals of history.

The chapter also depicted the disbandment of the Rocks Pirates, laying the foundation for the rise of future legends such as Kaido, Big Mom, and Whitebeard. With Linlin and Kaido’s conflict over Uo Uo no Mi, Dragon’s act of defiance against the Marines, and Gloriosa joining the Roger Pirates, Oda packed decades of lore into a single chapter.

When Will One Piece Chapter 1166 Release?

Garp and Roger fighting against Rocks in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece will skip over its next scheduled release, as confirmed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #50. The manga is set to return on November 23, 2025, following its regular MANGA Plus release schedule.

Given how intense the recent chapters have been, Oda’s break certainly feels well-timed. The God Valley Arc has simply provided some of the most dramatic and lore-heavy moments that we have seen in years.

It’s not simply a matter of high-stakes battles but the birth of legends, the demise of Rocks, and the truth behind Imu’s command to erase an island from history. We hope that it’ll be the only break of November, so we can get three chapters before the month ends.