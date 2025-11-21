One Piece Chapter 1166: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1166 ends the God Valley flashback with heartbreaking sacrifices.

The chapter’s final moments push the story toward the Elbaf incident that occurred 14 years ago, before the main timeline.

Here’s when One Piece Chapter 1166 will release and its preview.

After a two-week break, One Piece Chapter 1166 is almost here at last. Titled “New Stories,” the latest installment brings the tragic conclusion of the legendary God Valley flashback. From Rocks D. Xebec’s final moments to Harald’s heartbreaking sacrifice, here’s what Chapter 1166 has in store and when it will release.

One Piece Chapter 1165 Recap

Garp and Roger’s final attack against Rocks as seen in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Before we get into what happened in One Piece Chapter 1166, let’s have a short recap of Chapter 1165. Roger and Garp fought side by side against a demonized Rocks, whose actions clashed with the tears on his face. Their combined Supreme King Haki shook the island, split the sky, and still failed to put him down at first.

Both men ordered their crews to fall back, knowing they would die if they stayed. Roger wanted to rescue Shakky and secure the treasure, while Garp wanted to arrest both Rocks and Roger, but the chaos of this moment in time had them team up. They pour every bit of their Haki into one final blow to finally bring Rocks down.

Imu, inside Saturn’s body, left God Valley and ordered the incident to be erased. The God Valley Incident was then buried as “S-Level Top Secret.” Native Hunting, the island, and the casualty count were scrubbed from history. The fall of the Rocks Pirates, however, sent ripples across the seas.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1166 – Preview

Rocks, Garp, and Roger at God Valley in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1166 opens with Rocks lying on the ground after the fight with Roger and Garp. He is still alive, just muttering to himself and telling Roger and Garp to run because they mustn’t die there.

And before he can get back again, Garling arrives with Somers and Maffey. Garling drives his sword into Rocks’ body and finishes him off while Rocks thanks them for stopping his rampage. God Valley then slowly sinks beneath the sea.

The injuries are patched up on the Oro Jackson as Roger’s crew hears something rattling in a treasure chest; opening it, they find baby Shanks smiling inside, just like the panel from Film Red’s special volume. Meanwhile, the world learns the Rocks Pirates have disbanded.

On an unknown island, Harald beats down a giant who would plunder the town, wracked with guilt for not having helped Rocks during God Valley. He makes a vow to devote himself to peace and bring Elbaph into the greater world. Loki recalls how Rocks had said he wasn’t like Nika at all, just someone who wanted to rule the world to change it.

Monkey D. Dragon as seen in One Piece Chapter 1159 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Beneath Marine Headquarters, Dragon sits locked in his cell. Garp visits him, tosses him the key, and listens as Dragon declares he’s quitting the Marines and that he hates his father for not quitting as well. The exchange between them is brief, bitter, and sends Dragon on the path toward eventually founding the Revolutionary Army.

Later, Harald gets ready to leave Elbaph. He bids farewell to Ida, Jarl, and his sons, Hajrudin and Loki, telling the boys that he loves them and wants them to work together. At Marineford, he begs the highest officials of the Navy and World Government to listen.

Then, in a brutally symbolic gesture, he rips off his horns, gets on his knees covered in blood, and offers them as atonement for a thousand years of giant “sins” so that Elbaph’s children can live in peace next to human children. He even offers himself as a slave to prove his seriousness, while Imu silently watches everything from the darkness beyond it all.

The color spread from One Piece Chapter 1166 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1166 will release on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 8 AM PT. After a one-week break, the manga is returning, and according to sources, there will be no further break ahead.

Here’s the release date for One Piece Chapter 1166 for different regions:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, November 23, 2025 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, November 23, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, November 23, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, November 23, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, November 23, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, November 23, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, November 23, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, November 23, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, November 23, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, November 23, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, November 23, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, November 23, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, November 24, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, November 24, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, November 24, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, November 24, 2025 3:00 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One Piece Chapter 1166:

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1166

Rocks vs Harald | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

You can read One Piece Chapter 1166 for free on VIZ Media and Manga Plus, both of which release the chapter globally at the same time. If you use Shonen Jump+, you’ll need a subscription, you’ll need a subscription, which gives you access to digital volumes and recent chapters.

For international readers, VIZ remains the easiest option since the latest three chapters are always available at no cost.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1166

Chapter 1166 of One Piece marks a real turning point for the series. It closes the book on the God Valley incident while planting seeds everywhere for the current timeline, from Dragon’s rebellion down to Shanks’ origin.

Rocks’ farewell will no doubt become one of the most memorable scenes of the God Valley Incident. And with Imu lurking in the shadows, the next chapter may focus on what happened in Elbaf 14 years ago.