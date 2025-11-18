One Piece Chapter 1166 Preview: Garp Frees Dragon From the Marines

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1166 focuses on God Valley’s aftermath and reveals big moments fans have waited years for.

Garp steps in to free Dragon, while the world reacts to the fall of Rocks.

Here’s everything One Piece Chapter 1166 preview reveals.

After waiting for two weeks, the preview for One Piece Chapter 1166 is finally here. This chapter contains the aftermath of the legendary God Valley incident. Rocks’ defeat marked the beginning of a new era and may have ignited Roger’s desire to learn more about the World Government. Let’s break down in detail what this preview of Chapter 1166 reveals.

One Piece Chapter 1166 Preview Details

Figarland Garling during his younger days | Credits: Toei Animation

Chapter 1166 will show Garling landing the final blow on Rocks following Roger and Garp’s combined attack. This explains why he was called “Champion of God Valley.” After all the chaos and Imu’s order to erase everything about the island and the hunting game, God Valley sinks into the sea.

If God Valley truly sank, it raises questions about Shanks’ comment about bringing booze from his hometown when he visited Whitebeard to warn him about Teach. He doesn’t seem like someone who would lie, so this may be another unresolved mystery in One Piece.

The chapter will show reactions from across the world to the defeat of Rocks and the disbanding of the Rocks Pirates. They were so infamous during their time that it was even called the Rocks Era, so their fall was expected to send shockwaves worldwide.

It also reveals that Rocks had declared his dream of becoming the King of the World to Loki. This suggests Loki may now carry his will, similar to how Luffy carries Roger’s dream of becoming the King of the Pirates.

Garp Helps Dragon Escape from the Marines

Garp as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

The scene we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Chapter 1611 shows the Roger Pirates discovering Shanks in one of the treasure chests they stole from God Valley.

Meanwhile, Dragon will have to face the consequences of his actions at God Valley. He is captured by the Marines for threatening his commander and rescuing the civilians on the island.

In a scene similar to Marineford, Garp will visit Dragon and set him free. He knows that what Dragon did wasn’t wrong, and he doesn’t deserve to get imprisoned for it. This marks the beginning of his journey to becoming the leader of the Revolutionary Army and being labeled the worst criminal in history.

Chapter 1166 ends with Harald breaking his horns after learning what happened to Rocks. The news may have finally opened his eyes to what Rocks had been telling him for so long. This could also be a reason why he was killed by Imu. He may have later opposed their plan to make Elbaf one of the nations under the World Government.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1166

One Piece Chapter 1166 will focus on covering the aftermath of the God Valley Incident. From Garling being named the champion of the God Valley Tournament to Garp setting his son free, it explains many of the things fans have debated for years.

However, the preview only reveals a small portion of what will happen in Chapter 1166. You should wait for the full summary to drop, which should be available within the next 24 hours or so.

