One Piece Chapter 1167 Full Summary: Shanks Becomes a Holy Knight Alongside Shamrock

One Piece Chapter 1167 follows Harald’s hidden work for the World Government.

Shanks’ life in Mary Geoise as a Holy Knight comes into focus.

Here’s the full summary of everything that happens in One Piece Chapter 1167.

The God Valley Incident was just the beginning of the revelations. Chapter 1167 pushes the story into darker waters as Harald begins his secret mission for the World Government while Elbaph faces a threat from within. Meanwhile, Shanks’ past life in Mary Geoise finally comes into full view to add weight to everything you thought you knew about him. Let’s have a look at the full summary of One Piece chapter 1167.

One Piece Chapter 1167 Full Summary

The Five Elders as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1167, titled The Son of Ida, opens with Harald carrying out the secret duty he accepted to repay what he calls the “giants’ thousand years’ worth of sins.” Operating under the orders of the World Government, he slices a pirate ship clean in half, becoming the phantom terror whispered about across the Grand Line.

Pirates describe him as a monster lurking in misty seas, but the narration explains that Harald isn’t the “Florian Triangle monster” since he attacks ships across different places.

It explains how, after the God Valley Incident, many pirates involved in that battle rose to rule the seas, names like Roger, Whitebeard, Linlin, and Kaidou. In the midst of all these changing powers, Harald climbed the World Government’s ranks.

Harald’s Binding Contract with the Elders

Knights of Gods as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

After Roger’s death, Harald is granted the title of “Devoted Blade of God” by the Elders, marking him as a confidant to the Knights of God and branding a mark on his left arm. The Five Elders explain the stages of their sacred agreement.

The “Surface Sea Contract” is only the first link. The “Deep Sea Contract” and “Sea Floor Contract” represent the real bond shared between the 13 chosen individuals and “God.” Harald asks about this so-called “God,” which prompts Nusjuro to hint that one day Harald might be granted the title of “Knight of God.”

Harald immediately asks if Elbaph would be welcomed into the World Government once he achieves this rank, and the Elders confirm it. Garling even lends him a long-distance Den Den Mushi for urgent communication.

There’s a lighter moment when Harald drinks with Neptune in Fish-Man Island, who revealed that his daughter would be born soon. They joke about Loki and Neptune’s future daughter getting engaged one day, and Harald refers to the yet-to-be-born Shirahoshi casually as “mosamosa.” This gives the scene a strange sense of warmth before the story shifts.

Shanks Joins the Knights of God

Shanks as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The chapter then shifts to events from fifteen years ago, when Fisher Tiger escaped from Mary Geoise. Hancock and her sisters also appear among the freed slaves. But the focus here is on a mysterious figure who set Fisher Tiger free. Although his face is not shown, we can easily tell it’s Shanks.

Harald later arrives at Mary Geoise and finds Shanks speaking with Shamrock out in the open. Shanks is now in the Holy Land, living with Garling and Shamrock, donning a Knights of God outfit.

He is seen with a bandage covering his left eye, but the injury is not explained. He is shown complaining about needing to capture Fisher Tiger’s culprit, just so he could show his usefulness. His frustration boils over as he vents about spending 24 years of his life feeling out of place. It seems like he has returned to his real family to learn the truth about the World Government as much as he can.

Loki Declares Ida as His Only Mother

Loki as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Back in Elbaph, Ida grows sick, but refuses to summon Harald because she knows he’s burdened with his mission. Loki hides his worry with pride while Hajrudin sails out in search of a doctor. Even though they are not related by blood, Ida thinks of Loki as precious to her as Hajrudin.

Loki learns that the Brewers Village deliberately poisoned Ida out of loyalty to Estrid. One giant from that village even openly confesses that Ida doesn’t deserve to be Queen since she’s an “outsider.” He insists that Loki, being from the same clan as Estrid, should support the crime. That’s when everything snaps.

The last double-page spread shows Brewers Village ablaze. Loki crushes the traitorous giant by the neck. He calls the clan trash and vows that Ida must survive because she’s the only one who ever accepted him.

A brief flashback shows Ida telling the lonely young Loki to come and live with her. The chapter ends with Loki declaring that Ida is the only one he would call his mother.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1167

Chapter 1167 is full of revelations. You see Harald chasing a future for Elbaph, Shanks confronting the truth of his stolen past, and Loki losing control when Ida’s life hangs in the balance. This chapter lays the foundation for the disaster that took place 14 years ago in Elbaf.

The next chapter might be the final one in the flashback, and we’ll finally get to see the Straw Hats in action after five months. With no break next week, we’ll soon find out why Imu killed Harald.