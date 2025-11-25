One Piece Chapter 1167 Preview: Shanks Joins the World Government

Summary:

Now that the God Valley Incident has finally come to an end, we shift toward Harald’s story in One Piece Chapter 1167. Harald has seen and endured enough, and he’s willing to go to any lengths to make Elbaf a peaceful country under the World Government, even going so far as to turn himself into a slave. Let’s have a look at what One Piece Chapter 1167 has in store for him.

One Piece Chapter 1167 Preview

Harald as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1167, titled Ida’s Sons, will feature Harald taking on a mission from the World Government, which is to take down pirates for them. People start calling him a Monster Among the Mist because of his recent activities.

He is then called before the Five Elders, who mark his arm with the Shallow Sea seal. It’s a similar tattoo seen on Shanks’ arm during his meeting with Gaban in Elbaf. The Shallow Sea is the first stage of the three-part system: Shallow, Deep, Abyssal, with Abyssal being the highest stage.

Although it isn’t mentioned in the chapter, it appears that the Shallow stage contains rookies like Gunko and Harald, the Deep stage contains the Holy Knights (the Knights of Gods), and the Abyssal stage contains the Elders. It resembles a power system similar to the one used by the Navy.

When Roger’s death marked the beginning of the Great Pirate Era, Marines started recruiting giants to strengthen their force. We see Garling handing Harald a creature he can use for instant communication.

Shanks Joins the Knights of God in Chapter 1167

The Knights of God as seen at God Valley in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

15 years before the current timeline, Shanks helps Fisher Tiger escape from the Celestial Dragons by restraining his chains. Shanks had joined the World Government for a brief period of time before founding the Red Hair Pirates.

He joined them as a Shallow Sea member and quickly rose to the ranks of the Knights of God with talent. He is said to be as strong as Shamrock at that time, who was a rising star in the Holy Land.

Later in Mary Geoise, Harald is introduced to Shanks and Shamrock. Shanks seems familiar to him, which sparks his suspicion, but Shanks brushes it off.

Meanwhile, on Elbaf, Ida becomes critically ill and needs a doctor to examine her. Harjudin sets sail to find one. Loki becomes furious when he learns about the situation. He then attacks Estrid’s village, believing someone from her hometown may have poisoned her. The chapter ends with Loki shouting, “Ida is my only mother.”

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1167

Chapter 1167 preview shows that Oda isn’t slowing down with these crucial revelations just yet. The chapter finally confirms what Shanks did after the Roger pirates were disbanded. This suggests that when he met Luffy in Foosha Village, it was just the beginning of his pirate era as the captain of the Red Hair Pirates.

The preview only reveals about 20% of Chapter 1167, and there are still many revelations left. It’s best to wait for the full summary.

Source: Worst Gen HQ & PewPiece on X.