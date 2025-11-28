One Piece Chapter 1167: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1167 shows the rise of Harald and Loki’s new paths.

The chapter reveals Shanks’ mysterious past in Mary Geoise as one of the Knights of God.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1167 and when it will release.

Fallout from God Valley continues to reshape the world, pushing the major characters toward their limits. Right after Rocks’ tragic end in Chapter 1166, Harald made a terrifying sacrifice to the World Government. One Piece Chapter 1167, “The Son of Ida,” sees Harald’s new life as a secret operative for the World Government, including some shocking revelations about Shanks’ connection to Mary Geoise and the Holy Knights. Let’s break it down.

One Piece Chapter 1166 Recap

Baby Shanks as seen in One Piece Chapter 1166 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Chapter 1166 saw Roger and Garp’s final combined strike end Rocks’ rampage and bring him back to consciousness. But the moment Rocks saw Garling, Sommers, and Maffey closing in on him, he knew his life was over.

He mentally urged Roger and Garp to escape while thanking them for stopping him from his rampage. Garling then executed him, marking the end of an era.

“Rayleigh and Gaban pull the two exhausted legends to safety as God Valley sinks beneath the sea. It gets erased from recorded history despite shaping the future of pirates, Marines, and Kings.

On the Oro Jackson, Roger awoke and heard noise coming from the treasure, revealing a baby Shanks. Meanwhile, the world celebrated Garp as the “Hero,” a story he despised for its lies.

Garp disagreed with Sengoku about the World Government’s manipulative move. Yet he still stayed, as he had people he wanted to protect. He then went to release Dragon, who swore to quit the Marines and despises his father for still working for them.

Meanwhile, Harald was consumed by guilt for leaving Rocks’ side. He finally leaves Elbaf, pleading with the World Government to let him make amends for his people’s historical crimes, even going so far as tearing off his horns to show sincerity.

What Will Happen in One Piece Chapter 1167?

Harald as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1167, “The Son of Ida,” progresses the story by revealing how Harald has turned out after surrendering himself to the World Government. You’ll be able to see him working in the shadows, hunting down pirate crews, and gaining a terrifying reputation as a “monster in the mist.”

The chapter shows the three stages of the mysterious “contract” of the Government. Harald rose to the title of Devoted Blade of God, making him a chosen asset for the Five Elders. This puts Elbaf’s future spot in the World Government on the table, something Harald desperately wants.

You’ll also see a major flashback involving Shanks. Fifteen years ago, he lived in Mary Geoise with Garling and Shamrock, wearing a Knights of God uniform and sporting an undisclosed injury to his left eye. He helped Fisher Tiger escape from Mary Geoise.

Back in Elbaf, Ida’s refusal to call Harald for help results in disaster. Loki later learns that someone from Brewers Village poisoned her due to prejudice against her being the queen. It sparks one of the most emotional moments in his story. In fury, Loki annihilates the entire village, claiming Ida as his real mother despite having no blood relation to her.

Shanks and Shamrock as seen in One Piece Chapter 1158 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1167 will release on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 7 AM PT. Here are the release times of Chapter 1167 according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 7:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, November 30, 2025 10:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 3:00 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, November 30, 2025 4:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 4:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 6:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, November 30, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, November 30, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, November 30, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, December 1, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, December 1, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, December 1, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, December 1, 2025 3:00 AM

Here’s the countdown for One Piece Chapter 1167:

Since there is no break next week, the manga continues in its regular schedule.

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1167

Shamrock Figarland | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1167 will be available to read for free on Manga Plus and Viz Media, which publishes the official version worldwide. If you want to follow all the details legally and on time, this is the best way to keep up with the story.

One Piece Chapter 1167 Final Thoughts

Chapter 1167 is filled with revelations, especially around Shanks. It seems as if he’s pretending to return to his family just so he can learn more about the World Government. This also confirms that when Harald was killed 14 years ago in Elbaf, Shanks was part of the Holy Knights.

With no break scheduled for next week, we will soon find out his reason for joining the World Government.