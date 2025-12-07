One Piece Chapter 1168: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1168 delivers one of Elbaf’s most heartbreaking twists as Harald loses control under Imu’s terrifying command.

Shanks’ mysterious past reawakens major questions as the truth behind the Knights of God resurfaces.

Here is everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1168 – preview.

The emotional peak of the Elbaf flashback arc has finally been reached. If you thought the previous chapters were heavy, you aren’t ready for what comes next. With the official release finally here, we’re heading straight into the heartbreaking conclusion of Harald’s story. The chapter reveals the shocking lore involving Imu and Shanks. Let’s break down what will happen in One Piece Chapter 1168.

What Happened in One Piece Chapter 1167?

The Five Elders as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Before we jump into Chapter 1168, let’s have a quick recap of the heavy lore that was dropped in Chapter 1167. The storyline took readers five years after the God Valley Incident. Harald was revealed to be the figure behind the attack on pirate ships in the mist.

He made a deal with the Five Elders to become a “Devoted Blade of God” in order to atone for the past sins of Elbaf. He accepted the “Shallow Covenant”, the lowest level of a magic circle, in the hope of finally getting Elbaf into the World Government.

RELATED:

We also got a huge plot reveal with Shanks. It seems he used to be one of the Devoted Blades of God. Even more surprisingly, there was a hint that Shanks was the one who opened the armory for Fisher Tiger to help him escape from Mary Geoise with other slaves, including Boa Hancock.

Meanwhile, the tragedy of Ida began to unfold. Despite the effort of Harald, she was poisoned by the villagers of Estrid because they did not want an outsider to become Queen. The betrayal made Loki snap. Declaring Ida his only true mother, he burned the village to the ground and set the stage for his imprisonment.

What will happen in One Piece Chapter 1168?

Loki as seen in Elbaf | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Leaks for One Piece Chapter 1168, titled “The Snow of Elbaf,” are nothing short of devastating. The chapter reveals that, due to the diplomacy of Harald and Giants joining the Marines, the global reputation of Giants actually improved. However, tragedy strikes back in Elbaf.

Harald returns from his mission to visit ill Ida. The two share a tear-jerker moment of dreaming about adventuring together once Elbaf joins the world. But as soon as Ida grabs Harald’s hand, her strength fades. And in scenes of heavy snow falling over the kingdom, she dies, leaving Harald and Hajrudin weeping while Loki just sits silently in his Underworld jail cell.

The chapter includes another flashback that takes place 14 years earlier. It is revealed that Shanks disappeared just before he was supposed to get promoted to a “Knight of God.” In his place, Harald took the spot.

RELATED:

Imu holding Luffy’s bounty poster near a giant straw hat | Credits: Toei Animation

Harald was brought before the Empty Throne, which shocked him to see it occupied by Imu. Imu upgraded Harald’s mark to the “Depths Covenant” (the same mark Killingham has). Imu declared Harald a “Knight of Immortality” and ordered him to craft an “Abyss” pentagram in Elbaf.

This leads to the ultimate tragedy. Imu orders Harald to turn Elbaf into a military state capable of standing alongside the Marines. Harald tries to resist, but the “Depths Covenant” forces his body to obey Imu’s orders against his will. Realizing he has lost control, Harald ordered his soldiers to tie him to a pillar and summoned Jarul and Loki to Aurust Castle.

The ending of this chapter is chilling. It reaffirms that there was indeed a “mass slaughter” at the castle on that day, resulting in the death of the wise sovereign, King Harald.

Harald as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1168 is set to release on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. Here’s when to catch the chapter according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 7:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, December 7, 2025 10:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 3:00 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, December 7, 2025 4:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 4:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 6:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, December 7, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, December 7, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, December 7, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, December 8, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, December 8, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, December 8, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, December 8, 2025 3:00 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One Piece Chapter 1168:

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1168?

Shanks as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

As always, we recommend you read on official platforms to support the creators. You can read One Piece Chapter 1168 for free, digitally, on Viz Media and Shueisha’s Manga Plus.

These are sites with the best reading experience and quality translations, ensuring you don’t miss any nuanced dialogue between Harald and Imu.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1168

This chapter is absolutely devastating. Harald tries to save his people, but ends up being a puppet for Imu, which makes the chapter especially heartbreaking. Plus, seeing the origin of Loki’s villainy makes so much sense now. With a break coming next week, we are left with that chilling image of the “mass slaughter” at Aurust Castle. It is going to be a long wait.