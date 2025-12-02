One Piece Chapter 1168 Preview: The Elbaf’s Tradegy Begins!

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1168 pushes the Elbaf flashback toward its breaking point with Ida’s death.

The story finally circles back to the tragedy of Elbaf, teasing an explosive reveal soon.

Here’s everything that happened in One Piece Chapter 1168 preview.

One Piece Chapter 1168 connects us back to the flashback of Chapter 1152, showing Jarul and Loki witnessing Harald being stabbed by knights. This chapter lays the foundation for that brutal moment. Let’s have a look at what Chapter 1168 preview has in store.

The preview for Chapter 1168 opens on a somber note, revealing Ida’s death on a snowy day. We see Harald and Hajrudin mourning her, while Loki grieves in silence. He is imprisoned for the actions he committed in the previous chapter.

The chapter then shifts to a year later, 14 years ago from the current timeline. Shanks had been summoned to receive the Deep Sea Pact, but he didn’t show up. So, the Elders decided to promote Harald to the Deep Sea Pact instead. This accomplishment makes Harald a member of the Knights of God.

His promotion granted him greater power, including immortality. Imu then orders Harald to create the Abyss Circle in Elbaf. Later, we see Imu commanding him to form a giant army for the World Government.

The chapter’s ending connects back to Chapter 1152, where we saw Loki and Jarul arriving at the castle. This is where they witness Harald being stabbed by World Government agents.

The chapter also closes on a disappointing note by announcing a break next week.

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1168

Now that Oda has finally brought us back to the beginning of the Elbaf tragedy, we will soon find out what happened 14 years ago. It seems like the World Government has its eyes set on Elbaf’s treasure: Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.

However, we all know that Shanks manages to steal it back from the World Government, which is later eaten by Luffy in Foosha Village. Now that we’re already in that flashback, Oda may reveal this soon.

With a break scheduled for next week, we’ll have to wait a little longer before witnessing Harald and Loki’s clash.

