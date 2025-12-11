One Piece Chapter 1169 Delayed: New Release Date Revealed

Summary:

Just when the Elbaf arc was getting to its peak, we suddenly hit a roadblock. For those who were eagerly waiting to witness the legendary battle of Loki vs King Harald this weekend, we have some bad news. One Piece Chapter 1169 has officially been delayed, meaning you will now have to sit through a hiatus right after a big cliffhanger.

When Will One Piece Chapter 1169 Officially Release?

If you were waiting to read One Piece Chapter 1169 this week, the schedule has shifted again. The manga is on its scheduled break at the moment. This means One Piece Chapter 1169 will now release on December 21, 2025.

You can catch the chapter at 12 AM JST, which translates to 10:00 AM EST or 7:00 AM PT for international readers. You should always support the creator, Eiichiro Oda, by reading through the official Manga Plus or Shonen Jump apps. This release will be significant as it marks the final chapter of the year before the holiday season really kicks in.

Why was One Piece Chapter 1169 Delayed?

You may be annoyed, but this is a well-deserved break. Eiichiro Oda has been working non-stop for the past weeks. He has been publishing three chapters in a row. If you paid close attention to Chapter 1168, you likely noticed that the art seemed rushed or incomplete on several panels. This is a common sign that Oda was struggling to meet the manuscript deadline and really needs to rest.

Sustaining the quality of the Final Saga is a huge task, and these scheduled breaks allow Oda to flesh out the story without compromising the artwork. It is always better to release a delayed but high-quality chapter than a rushed one.

What Do We Know About the Future Schedule of One Piece Manga?

Brace yourselves because the schedule ahead seems rocky. After Chapter 1169 drops on December 21, we will see yet another break due to the holidays. The series will return in 2026. However, Chapters 1170 and 1171 may also have breaks between them. Based on Jump’s holiday schedule, we are likely to get only around four chapters over the next two months.