One Piece Chapter 1169: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1169 reveals the extent of Imu’s control over Harald, turning him into a complete monster.

The chapter shows Ragnir awakening, teasing a legendary power with major implications for the Final Saga.

Here is everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1169 (preview).

One Piece Chapter 1169 is just around the corner. The chapter features a revealing exchange between Shanks and Gaban, but the real focus is the tragedy at Elbaph. A preview explains the terrifying truth behind Imu’s control over Harald, leading to a shocking cliffhanger with Loki. Here is the full breakdown.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1169

Harald and Imu as seen in One Piece Chapter 1168 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Early details for One Piece Chapter 1169 describe pure chaos. It opens with a color spread of the Rocks Pirates looking sharp in black suits, but the story content is anything but stylish; it is brutal.

The chapter opens quietly at Gaban’s house, continuing the conversation from Chapter 1152. Gaban reveals he met Garp and learned a massive secret: Gol D. Roger had a son. Gaban passes this vital info to Shanks.

Shanks’ reaction is so heartwarming because he says the son of the captain would be like a younger brother to him. Gaban agrees, pointing out that it’s just as Shanks and Buggy were once considered Roger’s sons. It is a brief moment of warmth before the story cuts to the horror at the castle.

RELATED:

Back at Gaban’s house, Shanks explains to Gaban how the contracts work. He reveals that he and Harald did make a “Shallows Covenant” with the “Great One,” Imu, in the Holy Land. Even this contract makes it impossible to disobey orders if you are within the range of Imu’s ability.

But Harald’s position is far worse because he desired Elbaph to become a part of the World Government. He signed the higher “Depths Covenant.” Shanks explains that this grants the Knights of God enhanced strength, immortality, and Abyss-based travel. What does it cost? The Great One’s voice follows them to the end of the world; they have zero free will.

Harald Goes Berserk in Elbaf

Loki | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

In the castle, the scene from Chapter 1152 plays out from a different angle. Harald realizes that Imu has taken over his mind and orders his guards to kill him. By the time Loki and Jarul arrive, Harald regenerates due to his immortality and unleashes a massive release of Haki.

Pinned down by Loki and Jarul, Harald makes a tearful confession. He says he had been fooled by Imu. He begs Loki to kill him and sit on the throne, building a reputation with his death. Screaming, he says he does not care what people say about him; he only cares about the future of Elbaph.

Suddenly, the influence of Imu takes over completely. Harald’s personality disappears, and an obedient servant of the Great One emerges. In one double-page spread, he begins killing the Giant guards, ordering the doors sealed.

RELATED:

Jarul tries to stop him, warning that if Harald eats the legendary Akuma no Mi, the world will end. Mid-sentence, Jarul is stabbed in the head. Shanks and Gaban rush in to stop Harald, but even their attacks do not work against the regenerating body of Harald. Shanks realizes with horror that the contract’s command cannot be broken.

The chapter ends when Loki finally reaches the treasure room and finds the fruit and the Ragnir hammer. However, the hammer moves on its own. Just as Loki manages to grab the fruit, Ragnir attacks him, emitting a strange “GeGeGeGe” laugh.

Shanks as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1169 is set to release on December 21, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. For global release times, check this out:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 7:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, December 21, 2025 10:00 AM Mexico (CST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 3:00 PM Europe (CET) Sunday, December 21, 2025 4:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 4:00 PM UAE (GST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 6:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, December 21, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Sunday, December 21, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, December 21, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Monday, December 22, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Monday, December 22, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Monday, December 22, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Monday, December 22, 2025 3:00 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for One Piece Chapter 1169:

Weekly Shonen Jump is taking the week off in preparation for the Japanese Christmas holiday, but updates for Chapter 1170 may come sooner rather than later.

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1169

Gunko as seen in demonic form after being possessed by Imu | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

You will be able to read One Piece Chapter 1169 officially on VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump platform and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus app. Both services make the chapter available for free upon release.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1169

This chapter is easily one of the most tragic in the recent arcs. It’s a real heartbreaker to see how desperate Harald’s love for his son clashes with Imu’s absolute control. With a confirmed break next week for the holidays, you have plenty of time to process this cliffhanger. The mystery of the living hammer “Ragnir” will continue to haunt us until the New Year.