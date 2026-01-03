Home » Anime » One Piece Chapter 1170 Release Date & Preview: Loki Vs Harald

One Piece Chapter 1170 Release Date & Preview: Loki Vs Harald

The legendary Devil Fruit is revealed, and Elbaf’s future is sealed in blood.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • One Piece Chapter 1170 delivers a brutal Elbaf tragedy centered on Loki and King Harald.
  • Loki’s transformation comes with heartbreak, forcing him to make an impossible choice for Elbaf’s future.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1170 preview.
One Piece Chapter 1170 Release Date & Preview: Loki Vs Harald

After a two-week break due to the magazine hiatus, One Piece is back on track with Chapter 1170. The chapter gives us a closer look at Elbaf’s legendary Devil Fruit and just how powerful it really is. With Loki finally eating the Devil Fruit, he has entered the ranks of the strongest characters in One Piece. Let’s break down what happens, when it drops, and where you can read it safely.

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1170

A still from One Piece - One Piece Chapter 1170 Release Date & Preview: Loki Vs Harald
Loki hitting Ragnir as seen in One Piece Chapter 1170 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The chapter opens with Loki sprinting through a crumbling castle, dodging a gigantic hammer that seems to have a mind of its own. He assumes it’s guarding the National Treasure.

After dodging a barrage of blows, Loki snaps and smashes the weapon, only to discover that the “spirit” inside is no kind of magic whatsoever. It was just a terrified squirrel tucked under the hammer’s boxy head. A classic One Piece moment of humor to lighten things up just before the storm.

RELATED:

Meanwhile, Shanks and Scopper Gaban are shown fighting King Harald. No matter how powerful their attacks are, Harald keeps healing himself through regeneration, making the fight feel impossible to win.

Loki Eats the Legendary Devil Fruit

A still from One Piece - One Piece Chapter 1170 Release Date & Preview: Loki Vs Harald
Loki as seen in One Piece Chapter 1170 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Knowing brute force won’t cut it, Loki makes his move by finding Elbaf’s legendary Devil Fruit. In a shocking moment, a huge, lightning-charged shadow erupts as Loki consumes the fruit.

This isn’t just an increase in power; this is an ascension. By eating this fruit and wielding the weapon Ragnir, Loki jumps several tiers in strength. The Devil Fruit’s power allows Loki to stand against his father.

RELATED:

Harald speaks about how he was moved by hearing that Loki burned Alcohol Village for Ida, expresses his regret, and reflects on Elbaf’s future. Then comes the cruelest order a father can give: telling his son to kill him before Imu’s control returns.

In one tearful exchange, Harald tells Loki, “I love you,” right before Loki strikes the blow that kills him and saves Elbaf. The King dies to secure a future as Loki screams in anguish amidst rubble. This is the reason Loki became the twisted figure that we see in the present, because he had to kill his beloved father to save his nation.

One Piece Chapter 1170 Release Date and Time

A still from One Piece - One Piece Chapter 1170 Release Date & Preview: Loki Vs Harald
The Depths Covenant mark as seen on Harald| Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1170 is scheduled to release on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT. This release follows a one-week magazine hiatus after Chapter 1169, which was due to the holiday week in Japan.

The chapter will be available for international readers at the following times:

Region / TimezoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)Sunday, January 4, 20267:00 AM
Eastern Time (ET)Sunday, January 4, 202610:00 AM
Mexico (CST)Sunday, January 4, 20269:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)Sunday, January 4, 202612:00 PM
United Kingdom (GMT)Sunday, January 4, 20263:00 PM
Europe (CET)Sunday, January 4, 20264:00 PM
South Africa (SAST)Sunday, January 4, 20264:00 PM
UAE (GST)Sunday, January 4, 20266:00 PM
India (IST)Sunday, January 4, 20268:30 PM
Indonesia (WIB)Sunday, January 4, 202610:00 PM
Philippines (PHT)Sunday, January 4, 202611:00 PM
Singapore (SGT)Sunday, January 4, 202611:00 PM
South Korea (KST)Monday, January 5, 202612:00 AM
Japan (JST)Monday, January 5, 202612:00 AM
Australia (AEST)Monday, January 5, 20261:00 AM
New Zealand (NZST)Monday, January 5, 20263:00 AM

Where To Read One Piece Chapter 1170

A still from One Piece - One Piece Chapter 1170 Release Date & Preview: Loki Vs Harald
Loki as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1170 will be available to read for free and legally on Manga Plus and VIZ Media. Both sites release chapters at the same time around the world and allow readers to directly support Eiichiro Oda.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1170

One Piece Chapter 1170 isn’t just another Elbaf chapter; it’s a turning point. Loki’s rise, Harald’s tragic end, and the sheer scale of power on display change how you look at the Final Saga. If this is going to be the standard for the future, then the road to the end of One Piece is going to be brutal, emotional, and completely unpredictable.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

You may also like

One Piece Episode 1155: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

One Piece Episode 1154: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

One Piece Chapter 1169: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Sakamoto Days Season 2: Story Arcs We May See

One Piece Chapter 1169 Preview: Loki Is Struck by the...

One Piece Manga Schedule: Too Many Breaks After Chapter 1169

One Piece Episode 1153: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

One Piece Chapter 1169 Delayed: New Release Date Revealed

Sakamoto Days Live Action Might Fail To Live Up To...

One Piece: All Three Imu’s Abyss Contracts Explained